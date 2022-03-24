KBW delivers knockout event on return to staging a boxing show

Professional boxing stars Amin Jhanzeb, Darren Tetley, Qais Ashfaq and Hamid Ghaz supported the KBW show at Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford. Picture: Sam Young

The only difference this time was that the show was in Bradford and not Dewsbury, where the club is based. But it did not make a difference as the Cedar Court Hotel was sold out.

Opening proceedings was Zain Ahmed in his second skills bout for the Dewsbury club. He was up against Ben Plowright and both displayed excellent skill sets in the ring.

In a skills bout there is no winner or loser, so both boxers had their hands raised.

Zaid Munair is declared a winner on KBW's boxing show, which took place at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford. Picture: Sam Young

Making his debut in a full bout for KBW, was Hussain Sajjad and he had his hands raised after an action-packed three rounds against Mateen, of True Boxing.

Next up was Tye Coles (Training Cave) against Adam Abbas (Ingles Gym) with a close contest awarded to Coles via a split decision.

Another Training Cave boxer was up next in Archie Barker-Smith. He faced Roman Rogers, of Sheffield City, who found his range and rhythm from the offset to control the fight, which he won by a unanimous points decision.

Logan Brambell (KBW) was boxing for the first time and was up against Lewis Sampson (Lancashire SOB).

Tauseef Suleman lands a punch on his way to victory on the BKW show. Picture: Sam Young

He caught his opponent with some good clean combinations to take the first round, but Sampson got behind the jab, stuck to his boxing and came out the winner.

Stepping back into the ring since his semi-final loss in the England Boxing Championships, KBW's Zaid Munair took on Charles Ellis (Ingles) and made a quick start, taking centre of the ring and catching Ellis with some crisp combinations.

The pattern continued in the second and third rounds with Munair throwing the more telling blows and staying calm under pressure to win via a unanimous points decision.

KBW's Zeeshan Suleman was next to step into the ring as he took on Jay Blacklock, who he had beaten a week earlier.

Zeeshan Suleman in action against Jay Blacklock on the KBW show. Picture: Sam Young

Both boxers got into the action from the start, landing some telling blows. Neither was giving up any ground, Blacklock would land, then Zee would repay the favour.

The second round saw Zeeshan pick up the pace and walk his opponent down, but Blacklock was able to catch him with some clean shots. The action continued in the same manner for the third, but Suleman was the more elusive. In the final stages both stood toe to toe and traded blows.

The fight was closer than their first meeting, but the result was the same as Zeeshan had his hand raised. The Bradford New College student had teachers from his faculty there to support him and they celebrated with him.

After the interval, Safyaan Nadeem (KBW) was taking part in his second contest for the club, against Joe Jackson (Barton ABC).

Logan Brambell (right) with opponent Lewis Sampson and professional boxer Darren Tetley who handed out trophies to the fighters.

Jackson made a fast start, catching his opponent flush on. But Safyaan took his attack to the body and in the second round he was the aggressor, closing down Jackson, once he had his opponent trapped he would throw his shots to both body and head.

The third round was mainly fought in the middle of the ring and at the end Jackson was seen as the winner via a split decision.

For KBW up next was Bilal Ali who was facing Harrison Bouzin (Titan boxing).

Bilal darted in and out with quick combinations while his opponent was trying to make up the ground and close the distance between the two. In the second round Bouzin came out as the aggressor and found success with his body shots while the third was closely fought, but Ali landed the cleaner punches, earning him the fight via a split decision.

Soban Qasir (KBW) and Shabaz Qurashi (True Boxing) put on the fight of the night with three rounds of toe to toe action.

Both showed courage and impressive fitness levels to keep up the pace going from start to finish. Qurashi was awarded the bout via a split decision.

Thomas Broadman (Foxes ABC) won on points against Huzaifah Ahmed (Hebden Bridge) after looking the shaper boxer when fighting on the back foot.

In the final fight of the night, KBW's Tauseef Suleman was up against Jay Bunclark (Ingles gym) in a 3x3 minute senior contest.

The hometown fighter, just like his younger brother Zeeshan, received a raucous reception from his supporters and started with some sharp double jabs, finding his way inside to land to his opponent’s body who was taller and had a longer reach.

Bunclark was trying to keep the fight at long range but Suleman would keep his shape stay low, avoiding the ongoing shots and land his punches. Towards the end of the first round Suleman caught the Ingle fighter with a solid back hand, forcing Bunclark onto the ropes and damaging his nose.

The doctor was called to assess the damage at the end of the round, but the fight was allowed to continue and in the second the flow of the contest remained, Bunclark was trying to control Tauseef's head movement by keeping his jab out and throwing the backhand uppercut.

Now and then he was finding success, but for every shot that Jay would land, Tauseef was able to land his own. Bunclark picked up the pace and finished the round strongly, however.

The final round saw both boxers give a good account of themselves, Bunclark was the more aggressive, but was not landing. Suleman was showing some eye-catching defence work and counter punching. By the end of the fight the crowd were treated to some quality boxing and the judges saw Suleman as the winner via a split decision.

Overall it was a good night for KBW, who had to take their show out of Dewsbury for the first time due to venue issues. They are hoping the council will reconsider their decision not to hire out Dewsbury Town Hall for such events.

The club are already planning their next show for June and are hoping to deliver another night of action packed fights.