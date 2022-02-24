Boxing legend Ricky Hatton at Dicky’s Gym with Chloe Watson, Jasmina Zapotoczna and Mark Hurley, owner of Dickys.

Dicky’s Gym is becoming renowned for producing some of the toughest fighters in the country with a number of highly promising fighters using the venue as their training base.

In the past it has been the place where Josh Warrington has done a lot of his hard work ahead of world title fights and British boxing great Ricky Hatton was in town last week, casting his eye on the incredible talent on show at Dicky’s.

He brought one one of his fighters, Chloe Watson, to be put through her paces and she was tested to the limit by Jasmina Zapotoczna, one of the female professional boxers trained by Mark Hurley, who runs the Batley gym.

The two top prospects put in some fantastic rounds sparring and showed off their range of skillsets.