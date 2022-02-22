Dicky's Gym boxer Jimmy First vows to become UK's oldest boxing champion

Jimmy First, who is aiming to become the oldest Central Area boxing champion the age of 41. Picture: Matt Radcliffe

First, who trains at the Batley gym where Josh Warrington has also trained, is 41 years old and only started boxing when he was 29, turning professional aged 36.

His professional record is 10 wins, no losses and three wins by technical knockout and faces Justin Newell, who is also unbeaten with 13 wins and no losses.

The bout was originally scheduled to take place last September, but Newell had to pull out due to a medical discrepancy.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jimmy fought a tough substitute opponent when he took on the previously unbeaten Brian Phillips in the Pavilion Banqueting suite at Elland Road and although the Central Area lightweight title was not on the line, due to the British Boxing board being unable to sanction a title fight in time, First displayed a great deal of fortitude to win the fight.

Jimmy says he is ready to take the next step now.

He said: “We are both unbeaten, both hungry and we have been chasing this title for a long time.

“I know and get on well with Justin, there’s no beef and no animosity, it’s just business and I’ll be taking care of that come February 25 and I will be crowned the new Central Area champion.”

First insists he is not worried by his age.

He added: “Anything is possible, and age is just a number. I had 26 amateur fights with Halifax Boxing Club, became Yorkshire champion and national semi-finalist, missing out by one point of a spot in the final.

“I turned pro at age of 36, I had to give it a go or I would have regretted it.

“I train at Dicky’s Gym in Batley with Mark Hurley, who is doing some brilliant work with myself and a number of very talented fighters and I also train with Chris Aston, my manager, in Slaithwaite at Northern Fitness.

“It’s a huge fight, two Yorkshire lads who know each other and are putting their unbeaten records on the line.