Boxing star Josh Warrington set to put on masterclass at Birstall gym reopening launch

Gareth Senior and business partner Nic Kittlety have become the new owners of the MPFit Gyms in Birstall and Brighouse and are celebrating with a special event to give their venue a fantastic launch.

As part of the 'reopening', two-time former IBF World Champion Josh Warrington will be at the Birstall gym, which can be found at Britannia Mills, Gelderd Road, from 6.30pm tonight (Thursday).

Josh will be giving a 'boxing masterclass' with his trainer/pad-man and then afterwards will be giving a talk on boxing, his fitness regime, exercise and the positive effects of training on mental health.

Josh Warrington is set to give a Birstall gym a big reopening launch.

Following the talk the floor will be opened for fans to join in a general question and answer session.

Admission is free to the event and all are welcome, not just gym members.

It will be a great chance for any new prospective members to go along and see the facilities for themselves and find out about some big new year sign-up offers – more details on these can be found at http://www.mpfitgyms.com

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to email [email protected] so the organisers will have a rough idea around numbers. Contact details can also be given at reception to reserve a space.