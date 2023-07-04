Batley gym boxers Corey O'Regan and Callum Simpson record impressive wins to remain unbeaten
Lightweight prospect O’Regan and Central Area super-middleweight champion Simpson both learned their trade at Dicky’s Gym and are now well established as among the best up and coming boxers in the country.
Both were given workouts in their latest fights in going the distance, but came through with flying colours to win convincingly.
Heckmondwike’s O’Regan took his pro record to 10 wins from 10 contests with a six round shutout points win over Jordan Ellison on the undercard of the big Matchroom Boxing show headlined by the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight fight between Dalton Smith and Sam Maxwell at Sheffield Arena.
He won every round of a six-round contest and showcased his skills against a durable but outclassed opponent who is a former Northern Area champion.
Simpson, meanwhile, was up against Boris Crighton on the bill headlined by Savannah Marshall’s fight with Franchon Crews-Dezurnat Manchester Arena
It was his biggest test so far against a tough Glaswegian, but he won a convincing points decision in a fight that went the full 10 rounds, winning nine of them on two of the judges’ scorecards as he fought at a fast pace throughout.
It was the first time he has been taken the distance since his second pro contest, but it took his record to 12 wins from 12 in the pro ranks.
Afterwards he said: "I felt I kept the full 10 rounds at a decent pace and I spoke to Boris and he said he was impressed with how many shots I threw.
"It was a good invaluable experience and I’m ready for the next step up now.
"I felt like I had him hurt a few times.
"He’d stopped seven out of 10 opponents so we knew he’s a big puncher, but I took a good shot off him, come back with my shots and felt good.
"I did the 10 rounds quite comfortably and I felt like I pushed all the way through as well.
“I think I maybe rushed it a bit too much trying to stop him, but it was my 12th fight, I went 10 solid rounds and I’m looking for titles now.”