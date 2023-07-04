Batley gym boxers Corey O'Regan and Callum Simpson record impressive wins to remain unbeaten

​Lightweight prospect O’Regan and Central Area super-middleweight champion Simpson both learned their trade at Dicky’s Gym and are now well established as among the best up and coming boxers in the country.

Both were given workouts in their latest fights in going the distance, but came through with flying colours to win convincingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckmondwike’s O’Regan took his pro record to 10 wins from 10 contests with a six round shutout points win over Jordan Ellison on the undercard of the big Matchroom Boxing show headlined by the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight fight between Dalton Smith and Sam Maxwell at Sheffield Arena.

Cory O'Regan has extended his unbeaten pro boxing record. Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

He won every round of a six-round contest and showcased his skills against a durable but outclassed opponent who is a former Northern Area champion.

Simpson, meanwhile, was up against Boris Crighton on the bill headlined by Savannah Marshall’s fight with Franchon Crews-Dezurnat Manchester Arena

It was his biggest test so far against a tough Glaswegian, but he won a convincing points decision in a fight that went the full 10 rounds, winning nine of them on two of the judges’ scorecards as he fought at a fast pace throughout.

Callum Simpson made it 12 wins from 12 on Sky Sports' boxing show at Manchester Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first time he has been taken the distance since his second pro contest, but it took his record to 12 wins from 12 in the pro ranks.

Afterwards he said: "I felt I kept the full 10 rounds at a decent pace and I spoke to Boris and he said he was impressed with how many shots I threw.

"It was a good invaluable experience and I’m ready for the next step up now.

"I felt like I had him hurt a few times.

"He’d stopped seven out of 10 opponents so we knew he’s a big puncher, but I took a good shot off him, come back with my shots and felt good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did the 10 rounds quite comfortably and I felt like I pushed all the way through as well.