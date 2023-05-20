Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years on the daytime TV show. The news comes amid Holly Willoughby rift rumours with it being claimed the two presenters have fallen out.

Schofield co-hosted the multi-award winning show for two decades alongside Holly. He will continue to present for ITV, including for The British Soap Awards and a new prime time series that has yet to be named.

Holly will continue to co-present with other members of the This Morning team. Phillip’s last episode was on Thursday (May 18).

Phillip Schofield statement

Schofield said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Willoughby said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, said: “Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.