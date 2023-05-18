News you can trust since 1858
Rumours have emerged of a fallout between Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, with odds now revealed on who could potentially replace them on This Morning

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 18th May 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read

The odds for who could replace Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning have been revealed. Rumours recently emerged of a rift between the pair, and claims that they ‘barely speak’ off camera.

If they are to leave the ITV daytime show, it would bring to an end 14 years of them co-hosting This Morning. As well as that, they also host Dancing on Ice, the show where their professional careers first crossed paths.

Despite a statement from Schofield, where he praised his co-star, labelling her as his ‘rock’ rumours are continuing regarding their ‘under strain’ friendship. He also admitted that the last few weeks ‘haven’t been easy’.

With both of their futures on This Morning in doubt, the betting experts at Gambling.com calculated the favourites to take over should either of the current pair leave the show, with names such as Alison Hammond included.

    Who could replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

    Dermot O’Leary - 6/4

    Rylan Clark - 3/1

    Craig Doyle - 5/1

    Piers Morgan - 11/2

    Vernon Kay - 7/1

    Joel Dommett - 8/1

    Eamonn Holmes - 20/1

    Who could replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

    Alison Hammond - 13/8

    Josie Gibson - 2/1

    Rochelle Humes - 3/1

    Ruth Langsford - 7/2

    Kate Lawler - 4/1

    Davina McCall - 4/1

    Amanda Holden - 5/1

