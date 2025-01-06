What is the weather forecast for the rest of the day and into tomorrow after heavy snow hit Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen?

A blanket of snow hit North Kirklees yesterday (Sunday, January 5), with the Met Office issuing a further yellow weather warning for snow and ice this morning (Monday, January 6) until 12pm.

The warning was for “further snow in places, along with icy stretches, leading to some disruption, especially to travel”, with a number of schools across the borough closing due to the conditions.

The forecast for the rest of the day appears brighter with sunny intervals in the afternoon before turning partly cloudy by evening, although there is a 50 per cent chance of a sleet shower around 9pm tonight.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will see a partly cloudy start followed by sleet showers in the late morning until evening.

With this spell of wintry weather, Kirklees Council has confirmed that its fleet of gritters will be out on the roads from 4pm today before doing another gritting session at 5am. The Kirklees Winter X account also says that “we’ll also be keeping an eye on things overnight with our patrol.”

The Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast:

Monday, January 6

1pm: Sunny intervals, 2C but feels like -3C.

2pm: Sunny intervals, 2C but feels like -2C.

3pm: Sunny intervals, 2C but feels like -2C.

4pm: Clear night, 2C but feels like -2C.

5pm: Clear night, 2C but feels like -2C.

6pm: Partly cloudy, 1C but feels like -3C.

7pm: Partly cloudy, 1C but feels like -3C.

8pm: Partly cloudy, 1C but feels like -3C.

9pm: Sleet shower, 1C but feels like -3C.

10pm: Partly cloudy, 1C but feels like -3C.

11pm: Cloudy, 1C but feels like -3C.

Tuesday, January 7

12am: Partly cloudy, 1C but feels like -3C.

1am: Partly cloudy, 0C but feels like -3C.

2am: Partly cloudy, 0C but feels like -3C.

3am: Partly cloudy, 0C but feels like -4C.

4am: Partly cloudy, 0C but feels like -4C.

5am: Clear, -1C but feels like -4C.

6am: Partly cloudy, -1C but feels like -4C.

7am: Partly cloudy, -1C but feels like -4C.

8am: Partly cloudy, -1C but feels like -5C.

9am: Sunny intervals, 0C but feels like -4C.

10am: Sleet shower, 1C but feels like -3C.

11am: Sleet shower, 1C but feels like -3C.

12pm: Sleet shower, 2C but feels like -3C.

1pm: Sleet shower, 2C but feels like -3C.