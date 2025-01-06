Which Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen schools are closed after snow: List of schools which are shut today after heavy snow in North Kirklees
A blanket of snow hit the borough yesterday (Sunday, January 5), with the Met Office issuing a further yellow weather warning for snow and ice this morning.
The warning is for “further snow in places, along with icy stretches, leading to some disruption, especially to travel”.
Here is a list of the North Kirklees schools who have announced if they will be open or shut so far.
Birkenshaw CE (VC) Primary School - closed
Birstall Primary Academy - closed
Bywell CE (C) Junior School - closed
Carlinghow Academy - closed
Castle Hall Academy - closed
Crossley Fields J and I School - closed
Crowlees CE (VC) J and I School - closed
Diamond Wood Community Academy - closed
Earlsheaton Infant School - closed
Eastborough Academy - closed
Engage Academy - closed
Ethos College - closed
Fairfield School - closed
Field Lane J I and N School - closed
Fieldhead Primary Academy - closed
Gomersal Primary School - closed
Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - closed
Hartshead J and I School - closed
Headlands CE (VC) J I and N School - closed
Healey J I and N School - closed
Heaton Avenue, A SHARE Primary Academy - closed
Heckmondwike Grammar School - closed
High Bank J I and N School - closed
Hightown Junior Infant & Nursery School - closed
Howard Park Community School - closed
Hyrstmount Junior School - closed
Littletown J I and N School - closed
Lydgate J and I School - closed
Millbridge, A SHARE Primary Academy - closed
Mount Pleasant Primary School - closed
Old Bank Academy - closed
Orchard Primary Academy - closed
Ravenshall School - closed
Ravensthorpe CE (VC) Junior School - closed
Reach Academy - closed
Roberttown CE (VC) J and I School - closed
Savile Town CE (VC) I and N School - closed
Scholes Village Primary School - closed
Shaw Cross I and N School - closed
Spen Valley High School - closed
St John's CE (C) Primary School (Dewsbury) - closed
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Dewsbury) - closed
Staincliffe CE (VC) Junior School - closed
The Mirfield Free Grammar School and Sixth Form - closed
Thornhill Lees CE (VC) I and N School - Primary School Closed
Upper Batley High School - closed
Westborough High School - closed
Westmoor Primary School - closed
Whitcliffe Mount, A SHARE Academy - closed
Whitechapel Church of England Primary School - closed
