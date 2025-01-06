Schools across North Kirklees have confirmed they will not be opening their doors to pupils today (Monday, January 6) after heavy snow.

Schools across North Kirklees have confirmed they will not be opening their doors to pupils today (Monday, January 6) after heavy snow.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A blanket of snow hit the borough yesterday (Sunday, January 5), with the Met Office issuing a further yellow weather warning for snow and ice this morning.

The warning is for “further snow in places, along with icy stretches, leading to some disruption, especially to travel”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen have closed.

Here is a list of the North Kirklees schools who have announced if they will be open or shut so far.

Birkenshaw CE (VC) Primary School - closed

Birstall Primary Academy - closed

Bywell CE (C) Junior School - closed

Carlinghow Academy - closed

Castle Hall Academy - closed

Crossley Fields J and I School - closed

Crowlees CE (VC) J and I School - closed

Diamond Wood Community Academy - closed

Earlsheaton Infant School - closed

Eastborough Academy - closed

Engage Academy - closed

Ethos College - closed

Fairfield School - closed

Field Lane J I and N School - closed

Fieldhead Primary Academy - closed

Gomersal Primary School - closed

Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - closed

Hartshead J and I School - closed

Headlands CE (VC) J I and N School - closed

Healey J I and N School - closed

Heaton Avenue, A SHARE Primary Academy - closed

Heckmondwike Grammar School - closed

High Bank J I and N School - closed

Hightown Junior Infant & Nursery School - closed

Howard Park Community School - closed

Hyrstmount Junior School - closed

Littletown J I and N School - closed

Lydgate J and I School - closed

Millbridge, A SHARE Primary Academy - closed

Mount Pleasant Primary School - closed

Old Bank Academy - closed

Orchard Primary Academy - closed

Ravenshall School - closed

Ravensthorpe CE (VC) Junior School - closed

Reach Academy - closed

Roberttown CE (VC) J and I School - closed

Savile Town CE (VC) I and N School - closed

Scholes Village Primary School - closed

Shaw Cross I and N School - closed

Spen Valley High School - closed

St John's CE (C) Primary School (Dewsbury) - closed

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Dewsbury) - closed

Staincliffe CE (VC) Junior School - closed

The Mirfield Free Grammar School and Sixth Form - closed

Thornhill Lees CE (VC) I and N School - Primary School Closed

Upper Batley High School - closed

Westborough High School - closed

Westmoor Primary School - closed

Whitcliffe Mount, A SHARE Academy - closed

Whitechapel Church of England Primary School - closed