Spen Valley residents have shared their views on how they’ve found travelling along the new A649 Halifax Road layout at the top of Hartshead Moor between Scholes and Brighouse.

We reported last week how the new pedestrian controlled crossings, to go along with a new road layout, were finally up and running at the accident hotspot junction of Scholes Lane and Walton Lane.

It was all part of major improvement works by Kirklees Council after councillors heard last year in a report from council officers that the junction had seen a relatively high number of vehicle crashes resulting in injury.

The Reporter Series’ readers have shared their views on the new road layout, with the vast majority of local residents and road users presenting negative feedback. A Cleckheaton councillor has also revealed how he is aiming to set up a meeting with Kirklees to discuss “how effective the measures they have taken are.”

All comments were from readers providing their feedback on the Dewsbury Reporter Facebook page.

Mike Padden shared: “Much more difficult to negotiate now. Gonna cause more accidents, not fewer.”

Charlotte Gee said: “What they have done is completely ridiculous!!!!”

Tom Jackson added: “As a bus driver who uses that section of road it’s much tighter for us, especially in a single deck. Absolute shocking idea.”

Geoff English said: “Coming from Wyke direction, to turn right towards Bailiff, get into the middle then a vehicle wanting to turn towards Wyke blocks your view. As usual a lot of money spent for no improvement. These road planners need to go back to school.”

Lynda Sweeby simply stated: “This is NOT an improvement.”

Shaun Fairweather added: “I'm from Scholes and still go from Mirfield to Scholes on a regular basis. This new road safety crossing junction and traffic lights are a nightmare. Over the years there's been far too many accidents and fatalities. They were originally going to put mini roundabouts there. Apparently it was too costly so they came up with this. I wonder how much of our money went into designing and surveying this junction? Let’s hope it reduces the accidents. Only time will tell.”

Debby Foggo said: “Totally ridiculous new road design. A roundabout would have done the job in a much more straightforward and understandable way. And would have cost significantly less!”

Speaking to the Reporter Series, Cleckheaton ward councillor, John Lawson (Lib Dems), shared his concerns.

He said: “Over the last few years when we first started asking for action on this junction there have been a number of solutions considered. One was a roundabout, one was a full set of working lights, and then they rode back from that to produce what they’ve got now.

“And it doesn’t seem to have solved the basic issue of turning right onto the dual carriageways either from Walton Lane or from Scholes Lane. Also, turning right from Scholes Lane onto Halifax Road, there is a visibility problem.

“The visibility issue is the key problem to my mind. It’s obvious when you’re watching the traffic move through that junction that drivers struggle to see past vehicles stopping to give way on the dual carriageway, especially on the stretch from the motorway bridge.

“What we have now doesn’t seem to have solved the basic problems the junction has. The council seem to have got themselves into a half-measure which is not working.

“I have had residents talk to me about not using that junction anymore. They’re finding somewhere else to go, which is worrying. When that’s the feedback you need to pay attention.”

Asked what questions he would pose to the council about the situation, he replied:

“We are setting up a meeting to ask how effective the measures they have taken are. What has improved and what can be done to resolve the remaining issues.”