The freshly installed traffic signals, to go along with a new road layout, at the accident hotspot junction of Scholes Lane and Walton Lane, have been part of major improvement works by Kirklees Council.

Councillors heard last year in a report from council officers that the junction had seen a relatively high number of vehicle crashes resulting in injury.

Work got underway earlier this year with the council aiming for a completion date at the end of March.

However, the council have issued an apology as the work is still to be fully completed.

A council spokesperson said: “The majority of work has now been completed, with some minor snagging work to be undertaken by contractors, which is expected to be completed by May 3 (Friday).

“There have been a number of design and construction challenges that did not come to light until the works commenced, in turn, this created additional work.

“Winter weather, along with reduced daylight hours, are factored into planning any work. This winter has seen excessive wet weather and snowfall and therefore caused significant delays and for that we apologise.”

Take a look at these recent photos of the newly installed traffic lights and pedestrian controlled crossings at the top of Hartshead Moor, on the A649 Halifax Road.

