Passengers urged to plan ahead with major engineering work set to take place as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade

Over the two months, hundreds of engineers working on the multi-billion-pound scheme will replace approximately 650m of railway tracks.

This work will enable trains to travel at higher speeds and improve the overall reliability of services passing through the area in the future, as the number of railway tracks will increase from two to four.

While the railway line through Huddersfield will be temporarily closed to facilitate the upgrades, passengers will be kept on the move through a combination of diversionary routes and rail replacement buses.

Gareth Hope, sponsor for the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said "Between September and October, we'll be renewing the railway tracks in Huddersfield each weekend.

"This work is a key aspect of our wider upgrades and will not only allow for trains to travel at higher speeds in the future, but also increase the reliability of services.

"We’re committed to ensuring a smooth transition during the upgrades and passengers can rely on a mixture of diversionary routes and rail replacement buses to keep them moving.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while the work takes place and remind customer to check www.nationalrailenquiries.co.uk or with their respective train operators if travelling over this period.”

Additionally this month, engineers will complete railway bridge upgrades in the Huddersfield area on August 6, 13, 19 and 20.

These upgrades will allow the number of railway lines to increase, by strengthening the bridge structures to support more weight.

Chris Nutton, major projects director for TransPennine Express, said: “This vital work is key to the overall modernisation of the railway that will be taking place as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, which will help deliver a faster and more sustainable service for our customers who travel between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

"To keep customers on the move, there will be some changes to our services, including diversions, and we advise our anyone to check carefully before travelling.