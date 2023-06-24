News you can trust since 1858
Transport for the North ‘pleased with progress’ of TransPennine Route Upgrade

The Transport for the North (TfN) board have welcomed the progress of the TransPennine Route Upgrade (TRU) programme between Manchester and York.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

The improvements on the 70-mile route, which passes through the towns of Mirfield, Dewsbury and Batley, aims for a cleaner, greener and fully electrified railway, as well as to transform journeys across the North, improving connections between the region’s towns and cities through a more frequent and reliable railway.

Board members of TfN met in Manchester on Thursday, June 22, with Lord McLoughlin, Chair of Transport for the North, saying:

“It is heartening to see the Government continue to move forward with investment in the TransPennine Route Upgrade and to retain its commitment to the initial stages of the Northern Powerhouse Rail through funding of the Integrated Rail Plan.

The Transport for the North (TfN) board have welcomed the progress of the TransPennine Route Upgrade (TRU) programme between Manchester and York.The Transport for the North (TfN) board have welcomed the progress of the TransPennine Route Upgrade (TRU) programme between Manchester and York.
“Our focus as a Board is on a rail service that is reliable, resilient, and environmentally sustainable and we will continue to bring forward credible and affordable long-term proposals for transforming the North’s transport network.

“We are pleased with the programme’s progress which demonstrates how speaking with one voice on key transport investment decisions for the region is necessary, if we are to drive inclusive and sustainable transformational economic growth and rebalance the UK economy.

“We still believe that the TRU should be wholly electrified and be fully gauge cleared for W10/W12 to support the growth in freight movements from our Northern ports, so supporting the North to reach its true economical potential.

“Transport for the North has established a clear role working alongside Government, our member bodies and the wider transport sector, to deliver improved outcomes, such as those outlined in the TRU, for our residents and businesses.”

While some elements of the TRU programme are still in design phase, key elements of work are already being delivered including a new station at Morley with longer platforms, which is due to open later this year.

