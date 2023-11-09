Rail passengers are being encouraged to check their journey before travelling as train services in the Dewsbury area continue to face disruption due to a suspected landslip.

Services from Leeds towards Huddersfield are being affected, with a diversion in place. Trains heading towards Leeds are still running but are subject to delays.

Network Rail teams have been on site investigating the problem since yesterday (Wednesday) but passengers have been warned that disruption is expected to carry on until the “start of service on Monday” and to check their journey before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator, with TransPennine Express and Northern trains being affected.

As a result of diversions, services from Leeds will not be calling at Morley, Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Brighouse.

Ticket acceptance is in place between both operators, with passengers encouraged to check online or via their operator’s social media channels for up-to-date information.

Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail’s North and East route, said: “Our teams are working hard to repair damage to the railway in Dewsbury. While we want to minimise disruption to travellers, the safety of passengers is our top priority.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this will cause to journeys and we want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding while we carry out this work.”

A spokesperson on behalf of Northern and TransPennine Express said: “We want to thank our passengers for their patience as Network Rail carries out essential work to the railway in Dewsbury.

“We are advising passengers to check before they travel with National Rail Enquiries or via their train operator.”

This morning (Thursday), Northern posted on their X, formerly twitter, account:

“Please be advised services between Leeds and Wigan Wallgate via Dewsbury (this direction only) are currently being disrupted due to a landslip in the Dewsbury area.

“Leeds to Manchester Victoria/Wigan Wallgate via Dewsbury - services in this direction are currently being diverted via Bradford Interchange until further notice and will not call at Morley, Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Brighouse.