Car parking charges set to increase across the district as Kirklees Council aims to make further budget savings

Kirklees Council’s cabinet will discuss a review of parking charges across all council-operated off-street car parks and on-street parking bays across the district.

On Tuesday, November 14, members will be asked to discuss proposals to increase parking tariffs by inflation, retrospectively back to 2009.

A council spokesperson said these changes will “support budget savings while setting parking charges that are appropriate and consistent within the region”.

If the plans are approved, a comparable rate will also be introduced for car parks that are currently free of charge. These charges and the revised tariffs will be introduced in January 2024.

The spokesperson added that under the proposals, a review of short and long-stay provisions will also be carried out, with changes made to “reflect the changing demand for retail, commuter, and cultural time spent in our town and village centres. It is proposed that this be continually reviewed as needs change.”

Councillor Yusra Hussain, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: "The council is continuing to review fees and charges across all services. This is to enable us to produce a balanced budget in February.

"Parking charges have remained static for the last 14 years but due to the current financial climate we are unable to hold these current prices any longer.

"Fee increases are not a decision we make lightly and, while we appreciate that an increase in parking charges will not be welcome news, we have initiatives to offset the increase in charges.

"Frequent car park users can buy discounted season tickets for use in council-owned car parks while electric vehicle and ULEV owners can apply for the Green One, which is further discounted.

"Over the last few years, we have also made significant investments to encourage active travel across Kirklees including walking, cycling, and bus routes.