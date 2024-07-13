Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kim Leadbeater has pledged to work for all the people of Spen Valley following her re-election to Parliament.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim, who was returned with a majority of 6,188, said she believed the “great spirit and pride” she saw in all parts of the new constituency would help “carry us forward to a better future for everyone.”

With Parliament returning this week, Kim Leadbeater will take her seat for her new constituency, having represented Batley and Spen since the by-election in July 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her victory speech in the early hours of last Friday morning, Kim said:

Kim Leadbeater has pledged to work for all the people of Spen Valley following her re-election to Parliament. Photo by Charlie Swinbourne.

“For reasons you’ll all be familiar with, Batley and Spen was a constituency that meant a great deal to us as a family and I was sorry to see it go in the boundary changes.

“But it’s been a real pleasure campaigning in Spen Valley, the place I am proud to call home. And I can commit myself here and now to work for every town and village across our beautiful area with every ounce of energy I have – and as many people know, that’s quite a lot.

“To the people of Spen Valley, thank you for putting your trust in me and for believing that we can change things for the better, not just here but across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a momentous night for Britain and, of course, for the Labour Party. We have been entrusted with the huge responsibility of putting this country back on its feet again. It won’t be easy. The change we want to see won’t happen overnight. But happen it will.

“Economic stability. Lower bills. Safer streets. The NHS back on its feet. Better opportunities for children and young people. A care system that offers security to the elderly. All these things will make a huge difference to people’s lives.

“We face huge challenges as a party and as a country, but if we face those challenges together we can give Britain its future back.”

She added: “But we can only do that if we work together. And I really do hope, and I have to believe, that this election can draw a line under the chaos and division of recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Politics needs good people. People who bring communities together. People who speak and act from the heart and are in politics to help the people they are elected to serve, not to stoke division and serve their own egos and agendas.

“For me locally that means working hard to represent all the people of Spen Valley, no matter how they may have voted. It means bringing our communities closer together, supporting one another in all our endeavours and having faith that the great spirit and pride that I see every day wherever I go in who we are and where we’re from can help carry us forward to a better future for everyone.”