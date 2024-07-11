Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been some spooky goings-on at a Mirfield church after a paranormal investigator caught a mysterious gigantic orb on film.

Mark Vernon, 59, who lives in Wakefield, filmed the seemingly-spirited entity in the grounds of St Mary’s Church, on Church Lane, earlier this month.

The clip, which can be viewed on this page, shows a big ball-shape floating up from the ground on the right-hand-side of the screen, before making its way to the top of the trees and then vanishing off camera back on the right as the church bells sound.

Reliving the experience, Mark, who has his own YouTube channel and has been interested in paranormal activities since he was ten-years-old, told the Reporter Series and Wakefield Express:

“I seem to attract them for some reason. It seemed to be interested in the cameras that I had. It cast a shadow on the ground which caught my eye and, luckily enough, I was recording on my camera. It moved around the graveyard.

“There is definitely paranormal stuff going on there. I know that’s paranormal. I was pretty astounded when I was watching it. And it just kept on coming back. It was like it was wanting me to see it, which I found pretty good. After about 20 minutes it went away, so I packed up and went home.

“I have watched ghost programmes and have seen what people catch on film but I have never seen anything this size before. This is massive. I think it was being a bit nosey.”

Watch the spooky clip here.