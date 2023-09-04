Labour has taken the seat by a landslide in Thursday’s (August 31) vote, with newly elected councillor Ebrahim Dockrat vowing to give the community a fresh start.

The seat was previously Labour’s, belonging to former councillor Fazila Loonat who was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison for perverting the course of justice in an attempt to help her partner avoid a speeding penalty. Due to the length of her sentence, she was unable to continue in her role as councillor and resigned at the end of July, leaving a seat up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After May’s local election ended with a nail-biting finale in the Batley East ward, with just 14 votes separating the Labour councillor Habiban Zaman and Tory candidate Hanif Mayet, the outcome of the by-election was difficult to predict. However, Labour’s Ebrahim Dockrat was victorious, taking 2248 of the 3069 votes – around 73%.

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left to right: Cath Pinder (Labour activist); Cllr Habiban Zaman (Batley East); Cllr Ebrahim Dockrat (Batley East); Farhat Jabin (Ebrahims partner); Cllr Cathy Scott (Leader of the Council).

The Conservatives trailed behind, with their new candidate Beverley Smith, taking 413 votes, or 13%. The Liberal Democrats got 178, the Green Party 145, the Yorkshire Party 42 and the Social Democratic Party 24.

Mr Dockrat said: “It’s an incredible privilege to have been elected to represent my home town and I am really humbled by the scale of this result.

“I spent this campaign talking to people across Batley East about the fresh start that I want to deliver as a hardworking local councillor – and the fresh start that Labour wants to deliver across Kirklees and the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After 13 years of unprecedented cuts to communities like ours, the huge swing we have seen from the Conservatives to Labour tonight shows that people are crying out for change. That’s exactly what we will bring and I can’t wait to get started tomorrow on the hard work of supporting people in my community as their local councillor.