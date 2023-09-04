News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Landslide victory for Labour in Batley East by-election

Labour recorded a landslide victory in the Batley East by-election.
By Abigail Marlow, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:36 BST

Labour has taken the seat by a landslide in Thursday’s (August 31) vote, with newly elected councillor Ebrahim Dockrat vowing to give the community a fresh start.

The seat was previously Labour’s, belonging to former councillor Fazila Loonat who was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison for perverting the course of justice in an attempt to help her partner avoid a speeding penalty. Due to the length of her sentence, she was unable to continue in her role as councillor and resigned at the end of July, leaving a seat up for grabs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After May’s local election ended with a nail-biting finale in the Batley East ward, with just 14 votes separating the Labour councillor Habiban Zaman and Tory candidate Hanif Mayet, the outcome of the by-election was difficult to predict. However, Labour’s Ebrahim Dockrat was victorious, taking 2248 of the 3069 votes – around 73%.

From left to right: Cath Pinder (Labour activist); Cllr Habiban Zaman (Batley East); Cllr Ebrahim Dockrat (Batley East); Farhat Jabin (Ebrahims partner); Cllr Cathy Scott (Leader of the Council).From left to right: Cath Pinder (Labour activist); Cllr Habiban Zaman (Batley East); Cllr Ebrahim Dockrat (Batley East); Farhat Jabin (Ebrahims partner); Cllr Cathy Scott (Leader of the Council).
From left to right: Cath Pinder (Labour activist); Cllr Habiban Zaman (Batley East); Cllr Ebrahim Dockrat (Batley East); Farhat Jabin (Ebrahims partner); Cllr Cathy Scott (Leader of the Council).
Most Popular

The Conservatives trailed behind, with their new candidate Beverley Smith, taking 413 votes, or 13%. The Liberal Democrats got 178, the Green Party 145, the Yorkshire Party 42 and the Social Democratic Party 24.

Read More
Residents go to the polls to cast their vote for a new councillor in Batley East...

Mr Dockrat said: “It’s an incredible privilege to have been elected to represent my home town and I am really humbled by the scale of this result.

“I spent this campaign talking to people across Batley East about the fresh start that I want to deliver as a hardworking local councillor – and the fresh start that Labour wants to deliver across Kirklees and the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After 13 years of unprecedented cuts to communities like ours, the huge swing we have seen from the Conservatives to Labour tonight shows that people are crying out for change. That’s exactly what we will bring and I can’t wait to get started tomorrow on the hard work of supporting people in my community as their local councillor.

“My thanks to everyone in our community and everyone who has supported me; my friends, my family and my campaign. We’ve shown tonight that together, we can deliver a fresh start.”

Related topics:LabourLiberal DemocratsSocial Democratic Party