Upon the resignation of former Labour councillor, Fazila Loonat, at the end of July, a by-election was called for the Batley East ward.

Ms Loonat’s resignation came after she was given a 14-week prison sentence for perverting the course of justice in an attempt to help her partner avoid a speeding penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite previously being a safe Labour seat, the Batley East ward became a highly competitive battleground in this year’s local elections.

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voters are going to the polls today in the Batley East by-election

Just 14 votes separated Labour councillor Habiban Zaman and Conservative candidate Hanif Mayet following multiple recounts.

Mr Mayet is not standing in the by-election. A new candidate – Beverley Smith – has been put forward by the Conservatives.

A new candidate has also been nominated by the Labour group – Ebrahim Dockrat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Candidates from the Green Party, Yorkshire Party, Liberal Democrats and Social Democratic Party stood for various wards in May’s local elections, and the full list of candidates is as follows:

Labour: Ebrahim Dockrat.

Green Party: Simon Duffy.

Yorkshire Party: Bikatshi Katenga.

Liberal Democrats: Stephen Long.

Conservatives: Beverley Smith.

Social Democratic Party: Mark Steele.

Like with the local elections, residents must bring a valid form of ID with them to take part in the vote.