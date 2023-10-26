Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

L Dalby: Erection of detached building to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 32 Sunny Bank Road, Mirfield.

Light: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of nine dwellings. Moorhouse Farm, Moorhouse Lane, Birkenshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

J Wood: Variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2022/94042 for variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2021/92937 – demolition of existing stable and erection of detached dwelling (part within a conservation area). Bylands, 11A Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

Gomersal Lodge Hotel. Photo: Google

P Heeley: Part demolition of existing conservatory, erection of single storey rear extension, rear dormer extension, front door alterations and decking to rear. 125 Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw.

Kakumani: Proposed installation of solar panels to existing dormer (retrospective). 3 Teasel Close, Hightown, Liversedge.

N Hussain: Erection of extensions and alterations to gate house to convert to toilets and office. Gomersal Lodge Hotel, 189 Spen Lane, Gomersal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr and Mrs D Gaylor: Erection of single storey rear extension. 8 Grove Close, Gomersal.

N Flavell: Erection of single storey side extension. 223 Hightown Road, Hightown, Liversedge.

C Fewster: Demolition of existing building and erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent to Listing Mill Farm, Listing Lane, Gomersal.

P Dews: Demolition of existing equestrian building and erection of replacement dwelling. Land at Jill Lane, Mirfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strata: Discharge of conditions 6 (phasing plan), 7 (phase II report), 8 (remediation strategy), 11 (CEMP), 12 (watercourse assessment), 13 (temporary drainage), 14 (flood routing), 15 (discharge rate), 16 (retaining walls and features), 18 (invasive species), 19 (drainage in highway), 20 (CEMP: biodiversity) and 21 (highway condition surveys) of previous permission 2021/93567 for demolition of existing commercial buildings and erection of 180 dwellings with associated works. Land off Westgate, Cleckheaton.

M V Walker: Variation condition 2 (plans and specifications) on previous permission 2023/90432 for formation of access track. Access to 15-21 Church Road, Roberttown, Liversedge.

I Aadil: Erection of single storey rear extension. 32 Hayburn Road, Healey, Batley.