Weekly list of planning applications: Conversion of gate house at Gomersal Lodge Hotel, plus nine new homes at farm in Birkenshaw
L Dalby: Erection of detached building to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 32 Sunny Bank Road, Mirfield.
Light: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of nine dwellings. Moorhouse Farm, Moorhouse Lane, Birkenshaw.
J Wood: Variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2022/94042 for variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2021/92937 – demolition of existing stable and erection of detached dwelling (part within a conservation area). Bylands, 11A Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.
P Heeley: Part demolition of existing conservatory, erection of single storey rear extension, rear dormer extension, front door alterations and decking to rear. 125 Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw.
Kakumani: Proposed installation of solar panels to existing dormer (retrospective). 3 Teasel Close, Hightown, Liversedge.
N Hussain: Erection of extensions and alterations to gate house to convert to toilets and office. Gomersal Lodge Hotel, 189 Spen Lane, Gomersal.
Mr and Mrs D Gaylor: Erection of single storey rear extension. 8 Grove Close, Gomersal.
N Flavell: Erection of single storey side extension. 223 Hightown Road, Hightown, Liversedge.
C Fewster: Demolition of existing building and erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent to Listing Mill Farm, Listing Lane, Gomersal.
P Dews: Demolition of existing equestrian building and erection of replacement dwelling. Land at Jill Lane, Mirfield.
Strata: Discharge of conditions 6 (phasing plan), 7 (phase II report), 8 (remediation strategy), 11 (CEMP), 12 (watercourse assessment), 13 (temporary drainage), 14 (flood routing), 15 (discharge rate), 16 (retaining walls and features), 18 (invasive species), 19 (drainage in highway), 20 (CEMP: biodiversity) and 21 (highway condition surveys) of previous permission 2021/93567 for demolition of existing commercial buildings and erection of 180 dwellings with associated works. Land off Westgate, Cleckheaton.
M V Walker: Variation condition 2 (plans and specifications) on previous permission 2023/90432 for formation of access track. Access to 15-21 Church Road, Roberttown, Liversedge.
I Aadil: Erection of single storey rear extension. 32 Hayburn Road, Healey, Batley.
Mr and Mrs D Knight: Erection of single storey rear extension. 5 Hurst Lane, Mirfield.