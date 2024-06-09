Grand Designs: Inside one of Mirfield's most expensive and unique properties, currently available on Rightmove

This unique family home, on Fernhurst Way, is conveniently located within catchment of well renowned schools and just a short walk away from the centre of Mirfield and local amenities.

The modern property features five bedrooms, two bathrooms and “larger than average” gardens.

As you enter the house, the large bespoke, solid timber door opens to the airy entrance hallway with further doors opening to the lounge, living kitchen and under stairs storage cupboard.

Also on the ground floor is a WC, a study and a utility room – which is set off the kitchen.

Stairs lead to the first floor where doors open to the five bedrooms and house bathroom.

A hatch with pull down ladder provides access to the loft, which also houses the gas central heating boiler.

Each bedroom is a considerable size, with the master bedroom featuring a Juliet balcony, a dressing room and an en-suite.

Externally, the driveway to the front provides off-road parking for a number of vehicles and leads up to the large integral garage, which provides a useful storage space or can be used for parking a vehicle.

Set to the rear is the generously sized family garden, which the master bedroom’s Juliet balcony overlooks, which is enclosed.

This modern property, on Fernhurst Way, is currently available on Rightmove for £520,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents SnowGate Estate Agency on 01924 793998.

1 . Spacious entrance The solid timber door opens to the vast entrance hallway with doors opening to the lounge, living kitchen and under stairs storage cupboard. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Open plan living kitchen This stunning German Nobilia design kitchen features a range of two-tone base and full height units, with numerous integrated appliances. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen The open plan living kitchen creates the ultimate family space, with bi-folding doors opening to the rear garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Lovely lounge This generously sized reception room offers a great amount of space for furnishings. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales