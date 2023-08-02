Residents unhappy with plans for 10 new homes in Gomersal as developer returns with updated application

Binks Executive Homes Ltd has submitted an application to Kirklees Council to bring 10 homes to the land rear of 23-45 Moor Lane. This follows the rejection of its earlier application for an almost identical development despite officers recommending it was approved.

On June 22, an outline planning application went to the council’s planning sub-committee for the Heavy Woollen area. This proposed ten homes for the site and plans for the site’s access point between 25 and 27 Moor Lane, with other matters such as layout, scale and appearance to be decided at a later date.

The application was brought to the committee due to 111 representations being received and a call from Birstall and Birkenshaw Conservative councillor, Elizabeth Smaje.

An aerial view of the site of the proposed new homes in Gomersal. Photo: Google Maps/Robert Halstead Chartered Surveyors and Town Planners

Coun Smaje did so on the grounds of highway safety, housing density, the reduction of open space and a change to the character of the area.

Ultimately, the committee refused the application, stating density and overdevelopment of the site, impact on the amenities of existing properties 25 and 27, and highway safety, as their reasons for doing so.

Following this rejection, the applicant has met with planning and highways officers to discuss the committee’s concerns and has addressed them in a subsequent application, as is explained in the planning statement that has been put together by the applicant’s agent – Robert Halstead Chartered Surveyors and Town Planners.

The statement also explains that the applicant is also open to the option of appealing the council’s decision. It says independent legal advice has been sought and it is believed that in the event of an appeal, the previous scheme would “very likely” be successful.

However, locals are not on board with the plans, with 30 representations being received. The reasons for objecting range from overdevelopment and the resulting strain on schools, doctors and dentists to traffic and road safety.

One objector said: “As a resident of Moor Lane, the levels of traffic passing through is already far too high.

"The residential street is used as a rat run, with cars flying up and down quite dangerously.

"Building more houses in this area will lead to more traffic in an already built up area.”

Another objector said it would place increasing pressure on local infrastructure: “Access to school, doctors, dentist etc is already a struggle for existing residents.

"Following on from infrastructure, the area in question is already crowded and cramped.”

The developer said in its planning statement: “The location of the site in the residential area of Gomersal provides an excellent opportunity for a sustainable development on an unallocated parcel of disused land.

"As discussed in the preceding paragraphs of this report, it is considered that there are no significant constraints that would prevent the proposed development.

“The proposed access arrangements are considered acceptable and would comply with both local and national highway policy and guidance.

"With regards to other matters, the proposals are considered to be acceptable in relation to layout, residential amenity, heritage impact, biodiversity, trees, drainage and contaminated land.