Weekly list of Kirklees planning applications: New cafe in Batley and conversion of Dewsbury church into two homes

Haroon Zaman: Erection of cafe. Chai Shai, 4A Albion Street, Batley.

I Hussain: Erection of single storey front extension. 256 Headfield Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Triner: Alterations to dormers and external elevations with associated works. 8 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

Plans have been submitted to convert the Church of the Holy Innocents, on Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, into two homes

K Smithson: Change of use of land to domestic garden and erection of perimeter fence. 43 Little Green Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 9HF.

A Dey: Erection of two front dormers with associated alterations. 37 Heathfield Lane, Birkenshaw.

Neolith UK Ltd: Advertisement consent for non-illuminated fascia signs. Unit 2, Norquest Industrial Estate, Pheasant Drive, Birstall.

J Hamill: Erection of two storey side extension, single storey rear extension, front porch, alterations to roof, widening of driveway and alterations. 104 Moorside, Cleckheaton.

P Foxall: Erection of two semi detached dwellings with associated alterations. 89 Whitcliffe Road, Cleckheaton.

A Bennett: Variation of condition 8 (opening hours) on previous permission 2018/92393 for demolition of existing shop and ancillary buildings and erection of shop, ancillary storage, staff room, toilet facilities, ice cream parlour and cafe extension, and formation of additional parking spaces. Croft Farm, Clough Lane, Hightown.

Binks Executive Homes Ltd: Outline application for erection of residential development of 10 dwellings, demolition of existing extension at 27 Moor Lane, widening of existing access and realignment of boundary walls. Rear of 23 to 43 Moor Lane, Gomersal.

Mohammad Ahmad Bhana: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed rear dormer. 31 Ashfield, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

The Unitech Industries Group: Prior notification for change of use from offices to six dwellings. Dixon Hall and Co Ltd, Grafton Street, Batley.

K Briggs: Non material amendment to previous permission 2005/95123 for erection of first floor extension. 3 Primrose Hill, Batley.

PPJ Developments Ltd: Discharge condition 10 (validation report) on previous permission 2021/92981 for erection of eight detached dwellings with associated landscaping, boundary treatment and vehicular access. Land off Oxford Road, Gomersal.

ABM Development Ltd: Non material amendment to previous permission 2020/92368 for erection of 14 dwellings with garages and formation of new access road. Land south of Leeds Road, Mirfield.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service: Discharge condition 7 (materials) on previous permission 2022/92681 for variation conditions 2 (plans), 3 (CMP), 4 (LEDS), 8 (BEMP) 12 (drainage), 17 (AMS), 22 (phase II intrusive investigation) and 23 (remediation) on previous permission 2022/91138 for demolition of existing training centre and occupational health buildings, erection of new headquarters including indoor training centre, extension of existing building to form new fire station, extension of car parking and associated landscaping and drainage. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Oakroyd Hall, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw.

Miller Homes: Modify Section 106 obligation relating to previous permission 2019/91467 (APP/Z4718/W/21/3279040) for erection of 67 dwellings with associated access and parking. Land south of Granny Lane, Mirfield.

Northern Gas Networks: Prior notification for demolition. Cleckheaton Gas Holder Site, Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton.

C Nicol: Alterations to convert church to two dwellings, formation of residents’ car park, external amenity spaces and associated works (Listed Building). Church of the Holy Innocents, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury.

Acumen Designers and Architects: Variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2022/92094 for demolition of public house and erection of education centre and prayer room. Nelson Inn, 145 Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

W McNicholas: Erection of single storey front extension, single storey side extension, hip to gable enlargement, entrance porch, rear dormer and associated alterations. 132 Church Lane, Gomersal.

Z Shiraz: Erection of single storey rear extension. 37 Woodside Crescent, Staincliffe, Batley.

Countryside Partnerships Yorkshire: Discharge condition 11 (drainage) on previous permission 2022/91047 for reserved matters application for a development of 91 dwellings, pursuant to outline permission 2019/90527 (for erection of up to 127 dwellings, with details of access). Blue Hills Farm, Whitehall Road West, Birkenshaw.

East Bierley Community Sports Association: Discharge of conditions 5 (access track upgrade), 6 (access track upgrade), 7 (cycle parking), 8 (electric vehicle charging), 9 (travel plan), 10 (waste storage and collection), 11 (coal mining investigation), 16 (Japanese Knotweed strategy), 17 (external lighting), 29 (part) (landscaping) and 30 (biodiversity enhancement and management plan) of previous permission 2021/90357 for works to existing sports facilities including erection of clubhouse; additional changing facilities building; boundary treatments; storage facilities and floodlighting; works to existing pitches creation of hybrid and 3G/synthetic pitches; multi sport training area and car park. East Bierley Playing Fields, Hunsworth Lane, East Bierley.

Mrs Asyia: Erection of single storey rear extension. 11 Hollybank Avenue, Upper Batley, Batley.

Northern Powergrid (North East) PLC: Overhead lines. Mill Forrest Way Development, off Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley.

