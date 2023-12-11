Kirklees Christmas and New Year bin dates: Here's when your rubbish will be collected during the festive season

Kirklees Council have released the bin collection dates for the Christmas period as well as calendars for 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Household bin collections will continue as normal, up to and including Friday, December 22.

The bin collection crews will take their annual break during the week between Christmas and New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be no domestic bin collections between Monday, December 25 and Monday, January 1, and collections will restart on January 2.

Kirklees Council has released the dates for its bin collections over Christmas and New Year

For residents whose bin collections would normally fall on a Monday, they will receive a special collection on Friday, December 22, and all those affected should have received a letter to confirm this.

Any households who find they have excess waste this Christmas can leave up to two tied bags of general waste at the side of their grey bins for collection on their first grey bin collection day in January. Extra cardboard can also be left flattened behind green bins for collection on the first recycling collection. All Styrofoam and plastic packaging should be removed before recycling.

Any excess will only be collected during the first grey and green collections in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) will operate on their usual Christmas opening hours, being closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day but open as usual for the rest of the holidays, between 8am-4pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am- 4pm on Sundays.

Trade waste and street cleaning will still be offering services over Christmas.

There may be some disruption to collections in the new year as Suez staff have voted to take industrial action, with the proposed date or dates not yet known.

The council is working together with Suez, the external company that operates Kirklees waste recycling, incineration facilities and HWRCs, to ensure services run as smoothly as possible in the event of any industrial action taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any further updates to the proposed industrial action will be communicated on the bins webpage and the council's social media.

Councillor Yusra Hussain, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “No one wants to worry about waste over the festive period, but we know that no matter how hard we try, extra waste and recycling is often generated at this time of year.

"This is why we release our Christmas collection dates, excess policy and 2024 calendars in plenty of time for residents to plan accordingly.

“As usual, we’re collecting excess waste and recycling presented at the first collections of the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you need them, our household waste recycling centres are open as normal over the Christmas period, closing only on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

"You can even donate items for our Reuse Shop at Emerald Street and Weaving Lane HWRCs, perfect if you're having a post-Christmas clear-out to make room for new toys.

“We’re aware of potential industrial action from our partner Suez’s staff which may have an impact on January collections.

"While this is outside our control, we are working with Suez and our bin crews are doing everything they can to keep disruption for residents to a minimum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad