Council Tax bills will go up for thousands of Kirklees households if the council agrees to change its Council Tax Reduction Scheme (CTRS) next week.

As a result of Kirklees Council’s financial position – needing to save £47m to balance the books in the current financial year – council officers have recommended that all residents of working age pay a minimum of 25 per cent of their Council Tax bill, which will make the local authority a saving of £4.33m.

The amount of reduction will depend on a person’s income.

Currently, the council spends approximately £35.5m per year subsidising the Council Tax payments of around 23,500 residents of working age and 11,000 pension age households.

Residents of working age who do not belong to a protected category are required to pay a minimum of 20 per cent of their overall bill at present.

While the council does not have the authority to change the scheme for pensioners, if approved, the increase for those of working age will come into effect from April 1, 2024.

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: “In these challenging times that we are facing due to the underfunding of local government and the lack of a fair funding policy, we are committed to protecting our most vulnerable residents whilst ensuring that support is equitable and realistic.

“The decision to change our provision for council tax reduction is not one we have taken lightly, however.

“Our council tax reduction scheme currently provides more support than any other West Yorkshire Local Authority and, even with the potential changes, will remain better or in line with others.

"The proposed changes could mean that millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money can be redirected to other vital council services and on providing continuing support for our lowest income households.

“There are already provisions in place for those in severe hardship and that support will continue.”

An eight-week public consultation has already been carried out on the proposed changes and saw 2,500 residents invited to take part – half in receipt of Council Tax reduction, the other half, not.

Seven hundred and seventeen responses were received to this and saw the 25 per cent set rate the most highly favoured.

Other options considered included keeping the scheme the same, or that all residents of working age pay a minimum of 15 per cent of their overall bill.