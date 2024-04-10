Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The improvements will include essential conditioning works to install new roofs, electrical equipment, boilers, heating and LED lighting systems, and upgrades to access for children with additional needs.

By replacing older, inefficient systems with modern, energy efficient materials and equipment, these works will also help reduce Kirklees Council’s carbon footprint and support its efforts in tackling the climate emergency.

The programme of works will be completed within the school holiday periods to avoid disruption to children, families and staff.

Westborough High School in Dewsbury is one of the schools facing the biggest repair projects

Schools in line for improvements have been identified based on priority and the need for urgent works to be carried out.

Schools with the biggest repair projects include Westborough High School in Dewsbury, Golcar Junior Infant and Nursery, Battyeford CE (VC) Primary School, Flatts Nursery School in Dewsbury and Westmoor Primary School in Dewsbury Moor.

David Shepherd, Kirklees Council’s strategic director for growth and regeneration, said: “The health and safety for pupils and staff, alongside providing quality learning environments, is a key priority.

"These works are part of an essential school maintenance programme that the council carries out each year to ensure that Kirklees schools remain safe, dry, warm and secure, ensuring positive outcomes for children both now and in the future.