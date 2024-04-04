As reported earlier today by our Local Democracy Reporter, a decision for the investment of £4.1m into some of the borough’s schools is due to be made at a meeting next Tuesday (April 9) and would fund a wide range of works intended to enhance learning environments for thousands of pupils and staff.

Schools in line for improvement works have been identified based on priority but the council says a failure of the element concerned would have a “major impact on the individual school from a Health and Safety and/or building closure and/or building damage perspective”.

Schools with the biggest projects in North Kirklees include Westborough High School in Dewsbury, Battyeford CE (VC) Primary School, Flatts Nursery School in Dewsbury, and Westmoor Primary School in Dewsbury Moor.

The projects would include essential works to install new roofs, electrical equipment, boilers, heating and LED lighting systems, and upgrades to access for children with additional needs.

Here is the full list of schools in need of improvement works.

1 . Battyeford CE (VC) Primary School Battyeford CE (VC) Primary School, Nab Lane, Mirfield - in need of phase 3 rewire, costing £281,000. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Crossley Fields Junior & Infant School Crossley Fields Junior & Infant School, Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield - in need of phase KS2 window refurbishment, costing £55,000. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Crowlees CE (C) Junior and Infant School Crowlees CE (C) Junior and Infant School, Springfield Park, Mirfield - in need of boiler plant replacement, costing £127,000. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales