Birstall and Birkenshaw councillor set to become new Mayor of Kirklees at special ceremony next month

The new Mayor of Kirklees will be taking office next month, with a special ceremony to be held at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Coun Elizabeth Smaje (Con), who was elected to represent the Birstall and Birkenshaw ward in 2004 and is currently the Deputy Mayor, is set to become Mayor on Wednesday, May 21, taking over from Coun Nosheen Dad (Labour, Dewsbury South).

In her role as a councillor, Coun Smaje is the joint chair of the Calderdale and Kirklees Joint Heath Scrutiny Committee, as well as chair of the West Yorkshire Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

She said: “I’ve had a busy and enjoyable year as the Deputy Mayor of Kirklees, meeting some fantastic people, businesses and groups in our borough.

Coun Elizabeth Smaje (Conservative, Birstall and Birkenshaw) will take office as the new Mayor of Kirklees on May 21

“In my year as the first citizen of Kirklees, I want to promote the incredible work that is being done in all our communities, and I am looking forward to meeting more groups and individuals who make a difference in their areas.”

Taking the role of the new Deputy Mayor will be Coun Munir Ahmed (Labour), who was elected to the Dalton Ward in May 2024 and was appointed cabinet member for environment and highways in July 2024.

Coun Ahmed is the lead spokesperson for Kirklees Council for West Yorkshire Joint Services and a member of the West Yorkshire Climate Energy and Environment Committee.

He is also a non-executive board director of Suez Recycling and Recovery UK and Kirklees Community Housing.

Coun Ahmed said: “It is a privilege to be joining the civic team for the upcoming year as Deputy Mayor of Kirklees.

“This is a great opportunity to find out more about what is happening across the borough and supporting the Mayor during her term in office.”

The new civic team for Kirklees will take office at the Mayor Making Ceremony on Wednesday, May 21. The ceremony will be held at Huddersfield Town Hall at 12.30pm and everyone is welcome to come along to watch.

Anyone attending should arrive at Huddersfield Town Hall via Princess Street and be seated by 12.20pm.

Last year, Coun Dad made history by becoming the youngest Mayor of Kirklees. She was also the first woman of colour and first Muslim woman to hold the role.