Conservative Party selects Kirklees councillor as its Spen Valley candidate at the next General Election

Adam Gregg, who represents Lindley ward on Kirklees Council and has also served as office manager for Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood, was selected by Spen Valley Conservative members last night (Thursday).

He said: “As a proud Yorkshireman, I am honoured to be selected as the Conservative candidate for Spen Valley.

“My focus will be on improving all our local communities here and not on the types of political point-scoring we see in Westminster.

Adam Gregg

“It means I will work with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Government on our five clear priorities – halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting the waiting list and stopping the boats.

“And I will also campaign to ensure the proposed flood mitigation measures for the River Calder come to fruition to help people living here and their businesses too.