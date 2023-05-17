Following the changes brought in by the Boundary Commission last year, Ms Leadbeater expressed that she “was deeply disappointed” by the decision to split up the constituency of Batley and Spen.

However, with the dissolution of the constituency imminent and the formation of two new seats in Kirklees being brought in at the next general election, Ms Leadbeater has had to face one of the most difficult decisions of her life - Dewsbury and Batley or Spen Valley?

After months of “soul searching” Ms Leadbeater has today (Thursday) announced that she will be putting herself forward to be the Labour candidate for the new Spen Valley ward at the next general election.

MP Kim Leadbeater.

Following this very personal decision for Ms Leadbeater, she said: “I have thought long and hard about which of the new seats to put myself forward for, either Dewsbury and Batley or Spen Valley. It has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life.

“Batley is a wonderful place and I have put a huge amount of effort into plans to breathe new life into the town centre, including helping to secure £12 million in levelling up funding.

“By working together, local people, businesses, charities and community organisations have done so much to build a strong and cohesive community and it’s a great honour to work alongside them on so many projects.

“The Spen Valley is also a special place with its spread of fantastic towns and villages, each with their own identity and character, although many of the challenges across Batley and Spen are the same, whether it’s tackling crime, dangerous driving, parking and anti-social behaviour or the need to improve access to GPs, dentists, and the transport infrastructure.

“At the end of the day, I am Spen Valley born and bred and for me it has always been important to represent the place I am from and the people I live amongst and have done all my life.

“It is a privilege to be an MP because, if the job is done properly, you can make a real difference to people, communities and indeed the country as a whole.

“I want to continue to play my part and bring whatever strengths I have to the work of parliament and, hopefully, in government after the election.

“Many of my political colleagues have said that the choice is obvious, that I should go for whatever is the ‘safest’ seat.

“But that’s not me. This is not just a political decision – it’s very personal.

“I promised at the by-election that I wanted to change politics and not let politics change me. I have to go with my heart and do what I think is right for me and my family, and for the area as a whole.”

Until the next general election takes place Ms Leadbeater says she will “remain fully committed to representing the whole of Batley and Spen”