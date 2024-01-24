Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Commission’s final report, named after Kim’s sister who was murdered in 2016, launched today (Wednesday) in Parliament, considers the impact of abuse and intimidation on British democracy – identifying and categorising a wide range of recommendations to improve civility in public life.

The Commission, co-chaired by Baroness Gabrielle Bertin and Lord Vernon Coaker, engaged with representatives and experts across the political spectrum including politicians, government officials and relevant expert bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It found two primary problem areas that require urgent attention - a lack of central coordinating force at government level, as well as a lack of political education among the British public.

Kim Leadbeater, has said that “action is required now” after recommendations from the Jo Cox Civility Commission, which aims to tackle abuse and intimidation in British politics, were announced.

The report highlights the impact of abuse and intimidation on the political system, which it concludes is one of the contributing factors for elected representatives to step back from politics. It also cites research showing 43 per cent of Welsh MPs and Senedd Members have received a death threat, while almost 90 per cent of female MSPs had feared for their safety since being elected.

The report – entitled ‘No place in politics: tackling abuse and intimidation’ – provides a roadmap of 28 recommendations that would make life safer for political representatives and candidates for office, while preserving the UK’s long and honourable tradition of robust political debate.

Kim said: “Abuse and threats have sadly become part of the daily life of too many MPs and others in public life, but it shouldn’t be and it needn’t be. I’ve seen how toxic the political discourse can be both before I became an MP and since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the interest of our democracy, action is required now to promote civility in public life. I greatly welcome the work of the Jo Cox Civility Commission, and believe that, if adopted, its recommendations can make a significant difference to political life in the UK.

“We all have a role to play. MPs themselves need to look at their behaviour and use of language. The media and social media companies have a responsibility not to amplify toxicity to help boost their profits.

“And we all, as individuals, can help encourage civility and respect by considering our own language and calling out abuse.

“Among the many important ideas the Commission proposes, I am particularly interested as Co-chair of the APPG on Political Literacy, in what it suggests on the role of political literacy, both in formal education, and in helping the public more widely to better understand our political systems and why they are worth defending.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recommendations, which demand action from multiple sectors, include that the Government should implement and resource a central unit to address abuse and intimidation of all elected politicians; impartial political and media literacy should be made a mandatory part of the school curriculum, including addressing how to deal with information sources and misinformation; social media companies should offer additional support for candidates at election times about how to protect themselves on the platform and report abuse; all elected representatives, and especially those in leadership roles, should model good behaviour; political parties must consistently enforce their existing codes of conduct, with relevant sanctions when the code is not adhered to; there must be dedicated resources in each local police force to ensure an appropriate, consistent response to support elected representatives across the country.

Rt Hon Jacqui Smith, Chair of The Jo Cox Foundation and Former Home Secretary, said:

“Abuse and intimidation of elected politicians is a genuine threat to democracy in this country and now is the time to act if we want to prevent elected representatives from stepping down and ensure a diverse and talented future pipeline of politicians.

“Two main refrains have come up repeatedly in our research: firstly, a lack of a central coordinating force at government level, and secondly, a lack of political education which leads to confusion, misunderstanding, and abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are urging all those identified in the report as having a role to play - including central government, policing institutions, and social media firms - to adopt these recommendations so that we can make real change for the benefit of our democracy.”

The report also identifies achievable timelines for implementing the recommendations, with some that can be introduced quickly, providing support for politicians that are currently in office or standing for election, and others that are long-term solutions that tackle the root causes.

The recommendations have already received high-profile backing from politicians, with four former Prime Ministers - Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May - in support.

Theresa May, Prime Minister between 2016 and 2019, said:

“Jo Cox was a passionate advocate for inspiring women to enter politics and it is a fitting tribute to her memory for us to take action on abuse and intimidation, which otherwise deters people from putting themselves forward and standing for election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was first elected in 1997 and since then we have witnessed the changing face of abuse and intimidation faced by elected representatives, both in the UK and in democracies worldwide. In 2018, the Jo Cox Loneliness Commission provided a roadmap for us to make great strides on that important issue and I believe the Jo Cox Civility Commission will do the same.”