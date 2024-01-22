News you can trust since 1858
10 of the best gyms and fitness centres in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen
10 of the best gyms and fitness centres in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

New Year, new me: 10 of the best gyms and fitness centres in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

If one of your new year resolutions for 2024 was to be more active, get fitter or lose some weight, this list of some of the best rated gyms in North Kirklees, according to Google reviews, could help.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

The new year has always been a strong starting point for someone interested in signing up for a gym.

But, as we enter the fourth week of 2024, if you are still determined to get into shape and beat those Monday morning work blues, this list of 10 of the best rated gyms in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen, according to reviews left on Google, could inspire you.

MP Fit, Britannia Mills, Gelderd Road, Birstall - 4.8 out of 5 stars, based on 223 Google reviews.

1. MP Fit

MP Fit, Britannia Mills, Gelderd Road, Birstall - 4.8 out of 5 stars, based on 223 Google reviews. Photo: Jim Fitton

Your Fitness, Unit 5, Albion Mills, Bradford Rd, Batley Carr, Dewsbury - 4.8/5 (109 Google reviews).

2. Your Fitness

Your Fitness, Unit 5, Albion Mills, Bradford Rd, Batley Carr, Dewsbury - 4.8/5 (109 Google reviews). Photo: Google Street View

FIT26, Hub, 26 Hunsworth Lane, Cleckheaton - 4.8/5 (48 Google reviews).

3. FIT26

FIT26, Hub, 26 Hunsworth Lane, Cleckheaton - 4.8/5 (48 Google reviews). Photo: Google Street View

VIP Fitness, Foundry Street, Ravensthorpe - 4.8/5 (40 Google reviews).

4. VIP Fitness

VIP Fitness, Foundry Street, Ravensthorpe - 4.8/5 (40 Google reviews). Photo: Google Street View

