‘A valuable asset to the local community’ - Kim Leadbeater to host public meeting on future of Cleckheaton Town Hall

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has announced that she will be holding a public meeting on the future of Cleckheaton Town Hall.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 30th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Ms Leadbeater is inviting concerned local residents to attend the meeting at St John's the Evangelist Church, Church Lane, Cleckheaton, at 3pm on Friday, November 3, where there will be an opportunity to put questions to Coun Graham Turner, Kirklees Cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration.

The MP said: “Cleckheaton Town Hall is a much loved historic building and a valuable asset to the local community. It would be a terrible shame to lose it. However, it is an old building and the cost of bringing it back to an acceptable standard for public use is likely to be huge.

Kirklees Council are currently carrying out a specialist investigation into the options and I’m grateful to Coun Turner for making himself available to answer questions.

“As the MP I don’t have any control over these financial decisions, but I have written to the government to demand a special ‘Town Halls Fund’ to help keep these valuable public buildings in use and will continue to campaign to protect our local towns and villages from the consequences of government cutbacks to local authority funding.”

Anybody interested is asked to register on Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cleckheaton-town-hall-discussion-tickets-746941571347

