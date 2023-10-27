News you can trust since 1858
Friendship bench donated to Mirfield school by Miller Homes

Miller Homes has donated a friendship bench to a Mirfield primary school.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
Hopton Primary School, on Woodend Road, received the bench from the homebuilder for their playground in a bid to encourage the youngest children to form all-important friendships and help develop communication and social skills.

Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director at Miller Homes Yorkshire, whose Applewood development on Granny Lane is close to the Mirfield school, said:

“We recognise that starting school can be a little daunting, and now that they are beginning to settle into their new routines, it gives those children who are perhaps feeling a little lonely somewhere to sit and be joined by a teacher or designated playground buddy.

Foundation Unit pupils at Hopton Primary School, Mirfield, enjoy their new ‘Buddy Bench’ and are pictured with Chris Carlin of Miller Homes Yorkshire. (Photo credit: Shaun Flannery)Foundation Unit pupils at Hopton Primary School, Mirfield, enjoy their new ‘Buddy Bench’ and are pictured with Chris Carlin of Miller Homes Yorkshire. (Photo credit: Shaun Flannery)
Foundation Unit pupils at Hopton Primary School, Mirfield, enjoy their new ‘Buddy Bench’ and are pictured with Chris Carlin of Miller Homes Yorkshire. (Photo credit: Shaun Flannery)

“We hope that the children enjoy having somewhere to sit and chat and form new friendships that could last a lifetime.”

Many friendships forged in primary school come from having shared interests with the average Briton still being in touch with five friends from their school days.

By encouraging this support, and chats from an early age, it is hoped that all children at Hopton Primary School will learn how to make, enjoy, and appreciate friends from an early age.

“Friends are hugely important to us whatever our age,” added Debbie. “We hope the children enjoy the bench and use those skills to continue making friends as they grow.”

Andy Blakeley, Headteacher at the school, said: “Making friendships is a key part of settling into school and our thanks go to the Miller Homes team for their kind donation and ongoing support.”

Miller Homes currently has nine developments across the Yorkshire region.

