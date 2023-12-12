A Dewsbury food bank has opened to the public ‘to support people in a different way’ over the winter period.

Bramwell’s Food Bank has recently moved into bigger premises on Bond Street in the town centre, which has allowed the service to open its doors to those in need within the community.

Run by Dewsbury-born campaigner Tanisha Bramwell, the food bank has been delivering free produce and essential items to the homes of vulnerable people in North Kirklees, and beyond, since 2020.

She said: “It’s a big space so we can open it up to the public as a food drive, so we will be able to support people in a different way, alongside the food bank deliveries.

Tanisha Bramwell at Bramwell's Food Bank's new premises in Dewsbury.

“It motivates you in a different way but, at the same time, it is always upsetting. It is a sad reality that it is so needed. We’re having to change how the food bank runs and do more in a different way. Rather than it easing, it is a harsh reality. I don’t want to run a food bank.

“But the reality is, it is a lifeline for so many people and the delivery system, that people have become accustomed to, is still going to be sustained because there are so many people that can’t reach the town centre anymore through the cost of living.”

She added: “Without services like ours, people would genuinely starve over the winter period, you would see a lot more loneliness and a lot more people battling with so many different things.

“The foodbank is a lifeline for so many different reasons. We also support with gas and electricity and I know there would have been people who would have starved or gone without electricity and without support if it wasn’t for food banks.

“Food banks have become quite normalised in everyday life and that is a sad reality.”

However, Tanisha has issued a plea for donations to help keep the food bank running.

“Funding is abysmal,” she revealed. “We are heavily reliant on donations but we try and that is all we can do.

“It is a shout-out for donations. We want to be able to support people but we need your support to be able to do that.”

The food bank will also be collaborating with other organisations to deliver over 100 Christmas dinners on Saturday, December 23.