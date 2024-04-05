There has been an outpouring of overwhelming “sadness” among the Dewsbury community after a fire ripped through the former Wheelwright Grammar School and Batley School of Art earlier this week.

Built between 1891 and 1893, the historic Birkdale Road building served as a boys grammar school until its closure in 1974 and was a seemingly never-ending conveyor belt of academic excellence.

Robin Esser, a former chief executive and managing director of the Daily Mail, Sir Marcus Fox, a Conservative MP, Tom Kilburn, a renowned computer scientist, and Eddie Waring, the popular rugby league personality, all passed through its doors.

The site eventually became known as Batley School of Art as creativity shone through before the Wheelwright Building was sold off by Kirklees Council in 2018.

And then, late on Monday night (April1), firefighters were called as a fire had ripped through the upper floors and roof of the premises. Photos show the roof in a devastating state.

That devastation and sadness has been felt by those who attended the site throughout the years.

“I can’t tell you how terribly sad I am,” says Jonathan Farber, 51, who studied spacial design and interior architecture in the mid-1990s. “It was a unique place and it was quite special. I was very proud to be a part of it. Everyone has been sharing memories. It was almost like its own wake.

“I studied there for two years and learned so much from a range of experienced, skilled creative lecturers.”

He adds: “For me, the most important, deeply personal, most creative learnings were accomplished here. It was an epicentre of high creativity and represented a broad, expressive unity which I just don't see anymore, anywhere.

“Whilst our course of study was more structured, I lived with and knew fine art, fashion, ceramics and photography students. I spent time in their departments and loved to absorb a different energy.

“We arrived as slightly wild teenagers, and left as creative adults.”

John Gibson, 74, left the grammar school in 1969 and has gone on to organise the annual Old Boys Dinners which are attended by former students every year.

He commented: “It has been stood empty for years and if it had been put to good use this probably wouldn’t have happened.

“It is a wonderful facade and it was an opportunity to do all different things behind that facade and still keep it. But it never happened.

“It could have been anything. People presumed something was going to happen but it never did.”

Mr Farber, who is now a documentary maker, said of the building’s state:

“If I’d have had the money I would have loved to have resurrected that beautiful building with a couple of other people to turn it back into a dedicated art centre for people who want to learn and people who are not connected to the rest of every day - people who have got a creative flair who need that.”

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater completed her NVQs and fitness qualifications at the site.

She said: “It’s really sad and disappointing to see what happened. I am a proud ex-student of that fantastic place. I went on to do my foundation degree there and, to be honest, it changed my life.

“Obviously there is an ongoing police investigation and I hope they get to the bottom of what happened because it is sad to see something like that going on in our local community.”

The Old Boys Dinners, whose guest speakers have included Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson and the late Betty Boothroyd, have been going strong for over 20 years, with Mr Gibson, who “enjoyed” his time at the grammar school, organising the 2024 event in November, 50 years after the setting closed down.

He said: “It was a school, not all memories of school are wonderful! Academically, it was well respected. I don’t have any bad memories of it. I enjoyed it there.

“We keep it alive at the dinners. There aren’t any youngsters who attend now, I’m one of the younger ones and I’m 74. But it is very popular and everyone enjoys themselves.”