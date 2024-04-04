A major fire engulfed the former school and college on Birkdale Road in Dewsbury earlier this week. Picture Scott Merrylees

Police were called just after 1am, on Tuesday, April 2, by the fire service who reported a large ongoing fire at the site of the former Wheelwright Grammar School on Birkdale Road.

Officers assisted the fire service who managed the emergency services response to the incident, with fire service personnel remaining onsite throughout Tuesday to “monitor the structural safety of the building.”

The police have now confirmed today (Thursday) that the incident has now been recorded as arson with enquiries continuing.

Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex of Kirklees Police, said earlier this week: “Enquiries are ongoing with colleagues from the fire service into the cause of this fire and we would like to speak with anyone who has information about the blaze or may have witnessed it starting.”

The building was originally built between 1891 and 1893 as Wheelwright Grammar School for Boys before the building was secured as part of Kirklees College and became known as Batley School of Art.

The Wheelwright Building was then sold off by Kirklees Council in 2018.

Notable students to have attended the former school include the late Mike Field, founder of Beerhouses pubs, and the late television producer Mike Craig, who was known for his work with comedians Morecambe and Wise and entertainer Ken Dodd, among many others.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 1742 of May 1.