A Garden of Remembrance has opened in Cleckheaton for people to pay their respects to lost loved ones.

The Spenborough branch of the Royal British Legion officially opened up the special garden on Market Street in the town on Monday, November 6 with a ceremony attended by pupils from Howard Park and members of the public.

The small service, despite the bad weather, included hymns, the national anthem, The Last Post and a minute’s silence.

Joshua Adams Menswear are supporting the Royal British Legion by supplying crosses from their Market Street store for people to plant in the garden throughout the week, with Ray Norris, who owns the shop with his wife, Stephanie, asked to lay the first one.

Joshua Adams Menswear shop are giving crosses for donations for the Spenborough Garden of Remembrance in Cleckheaton. From the left: Ray Norris, Joshua Adams Menswear co-owner, Joanne Butterworth and Adam Howden.

“It was an honour and a privilege,” Ray said. “The service went very well, although the weather wasn’t very kind at all. It was well attended and the Royal British Legion and Cleckheaton In Bloom prepared for it very well.

Stephanie, who volunteers at Hartshead Moor Services selling poppies, added:

“It is really important to get involved in community activities where we can. The Remembrance Garden is about paying respect. Remembrance Sunday touches everybody. We are very supportive of what the Royal British Legion do.

The Garden of Remembrance on Market Street in Cleckheaton.

“The donation to lay a cross is voluntary - as little as possible is greatly received. In these times, with the cost of living crisis, if you are not able to make a donation but would still like to lay a cross in the garden, please do come and get one.”