Towns across North Kirklees are preparing to pay their respects to our fallen heroes at Remembrance events.

As we head towards a poignant time of remembrance and reflection, organisations and community groups across the district are preparing to hold services and parades to remember those heroes who lost their lives in military conflicts past and present.

Mirfield

On Saturday, November 11, a service will be held at Mirfield’s war memorial in Ings Grove Park at 10.45am to mark the end of World War One before the town will host the biggest Remembrance Parade outside of London on Remembrance Sunday, November 12.

Paul Shillito, David Horrobin, Frank Wright BEM and Tim Wood, who are organising the Remembrance Day parade in Mirfield

The parade is set to march off at 2pm from Lowlands Road before making its way to Ings Grove Park for a memorial service.

Tim Wood, who has helped to organise the event along with Mirfield Town Council, said:

“It is the biggest parade of its kind outside Whitehall in London. It has a reputation which Mirfield is very proud of.

“People say we get 10,000 people attending, which is quite a number. We’re more than happy with that as we’re good at it. It’s something I’ve been working at for the last 30 years.

Cleckheaton War Memorial

“Those parading must be on Lowlands Road prior to 1.30pm for forming up. It is a big parade so we want you there on time.”

Should groups wish to march, contact Tim on 01924 496920.

Dewsbury

At Dewsbury Minster, on Vicarage Road, there will be a Remembrance service at 10.30am on Sunday, November 12.

After the service wreaths will be laid at the War Memorial on Longcauseway before refreshments at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Stuart Robertshaw, a church warden at the Minste, said:

“We reflect on the sacrifices which have been made for the town, and the country, by the uniformed services, and others, and we come together to remember that and hold them in prayer.”

Batley and Birstall

The Batley and Birstall Branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding parades and services in both the towns on Sunday, November 12.

The first parade will be formed outside Batley Town Hall at 10am, before they march off at 10.20am.

The parade will lead to Memorial Park for a service and wreath laying at 10.45am.

For the Birstall parade, people are asked to meet in Market Street at 1.45pm before marching to St Peter’s Church, on Kirkgate, at 2pm for a service. A wreath-laying ceremony will then follow in the graveyard.

The Royal British Legion will also be selling poppies throughout the week leading up to Remembrance Sunday.

Refreshments will then be provided at the town’s RAFA branch on Cambridge Street.

Peter Brierley, secretary for the Batley and Birstall branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “It is a chance for people to come and pay their respects. If you look around the world today, it is just as bad as it has ever been. We do really need to remember people.”

Cleckheaton

The Spenborough branch of the Royal British Legion will be opening up a Garden of Remembrance on Market Street, Cleckheaton, at 10.45am, on Monday, November 6.

Pupils from Howard Park school will be attending the small service, which will include hymns, the national anthem, The Last Post and a minute’s silence. Members of the public and passers’ by are invited to attend.

Joshua Adams Menswear, also on Market Street, have crosses for members of the public to plant in the garden throughout the week.

An Armistice Day Service will then take place at 10.45am, on Friday, November 10, in Memorial Park, Cleckheaton, with 300 pupils from the majority of schools across Spenborough in attendance. Every child will be laying a cross at the memorial, while there will also be hymns, prayers and a minute’s silence.

David Walker, secretary of the Spenborough branch of the Royal British Legion, said:

“It is quite a moving service, which is open to the public. We have great support from the schools in Spenborough and it gets the children to start thinking about remembrance. We do appreciate that support.”

On Sunday, November 12, a parade led by the Emley Band will start at Cleckheaton Town Hall on Bradford Road, at 2.15pm. The parade will march down to Cleckheaton Memorial Park where a wreath laying ceremony will commence.

The parade will then march back to St John’s Church on Church Street, where a remembrance service will take place.

Mr Walker added: “It is about remembering all those people who gave their lives. It is an opportunity for the people of Spenborough to come to any of these events and show their respects.”

Liversedge

Friends of Liversedge Cemetery will be holding a Remembrance Day service at 10.45am on Sunday, November 12 in the cemetery grounds on Clough Lane.

All serving soldiers and ex-soldiers are welcome to attend in uniform and a minute's silence will be held at 11am.