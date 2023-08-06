We are the champions! 14 photos from the League One title-winning afternoon for Dewsbury Rams
It will be a night to remember for everyone associated with Dewsbury Rams as the club celebrates being crowned League One champions.
By Dominic Brown
Published 6th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 19:03 BST
This afternoon’s 38-8 victory over Workington Town confirmed the league title for the Rams, in front of their joyous home fans.
The success is a fitting way for Dewsbury to mark the 50th anniversary of the club’s historic Rugby League Championship triumph.
Here is a selection of photos from today’s match and celebrations, courtesy of Thomas Fynn of TCF Photography.
Page 1 of 3