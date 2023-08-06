News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury Rams players and staff celebrate winning the League One titleDewsbury Rams players and staff celebrate winning the League One title
We are the champions! 14 photos from the League One title-winning afternoon for Dewsbury Rams

It will be a night to remember for everyone associated with Dewsbury Rams as the club celebrates being crowned League One champions.
By Dominic Brown
Published 6th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 19:03 BST

This afternoon’s 38-8 victory over Workington Town confirmed the league title for the Rams, in front of their joyous home fans.

The success is a fitting way for Dewsbury to mark the 50th anniversary of the club’s historic Rugby League Championship triumph.

Here is a selection of photos from today’s match and celebrations, courtesy of Thomas Fynn of TCF Photography.

Dewsbury Rams crowned League 1 champions after second half wonder show against Workington Town

Andy Gabriel goes over for the first of his three tries

1. Try

Andy Gabriel goes over for the first of his three tries Photo: Thomas Fynn

Dewsbury Rams defeated Workington Town 38-8 to clinch the League One title

2. Match action

Dewsbury Rams defeated Workington Town 38-8 to clinch the League One title Photo: Thomas Fynn

Dewsbury Rams defeated Workington Town 38-8 to clinch the League One title

3. Match action

Dewsbury Rams defeated Workington Town 38-8 to clinch the League One title Photo: Thomas Fynn

Dewsbury Rams defeated Workington Town 38-8 to clinch the League One title

4. Match action

Dewsbury Rams defeated Workington Town 38-8 to clinch the League One title Photo: Thomas Fynn

