Hometown hero Paul Sykes proved to be the inspiration, helping himself to 18 points, including the first try of the second half which gave the Rams the imputes, although Andy Gabriel caught the headlines by scoring a quick-fire hat-trick. Ronan Dixon and Owen Restall also got on the try sheet.

Although the trophy was not presented to captain Reiss Butterworth after the game, scenes like this have not come around too often for Dewsbury.

Their last league title came in 2009 when Warren Jowitt’s men went the entire Championship One campaign undefeated. Liam Finn was the league’s player of the year. He has now guided the Rams to silverware in his first full year as a head coach - and 50 years on from Dewsbury’s first, and only, top tier title triumph.

Any Gabriel goes over for try one of three. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

They had their first shot at claiming the title last weekend at Hunslet, but a narrow, and agonising, 16-14 defeat, their first of the season, put the champagne, and celebrations, on ice.

It did, however, present the opportunity for Dewsbury to win the league in front of their home crowd.

Were there nerves? Excitement? Probably a mixture of both.

Within the very minute at Hunslet, the Rams were already a try down. However, they made a more promising start here, gaining great yardage down the centre of the park before Stevie Scholey was sin-binned for holding down. Dewsbury, sensibly, via the boot of Sykes, opted to take the two points on offer to gain an early advantage.

Action from Dewsbury Rams versus Workington Town. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

If there were any nerves in the Dewsbury camp, they weren’t entirely visible as Jimmy Beckett went close for the game’s first try before Calum Turner went over in the next play but the referee disallowed it for crossing.

Despite it being only a slender lead, the Rams were well on top and in the ascendancy. There was a hushed silence, and sense of disbelief, therefore, when Workington’s Ciaran Walker went over, completely against the run of play, before the half-back converted his own try.

Both sides then went set for set during a compelling period where errors were few and far between. The visitors, however, blinked first by kicking the ball out on the full and the Rams quickly delivered their punishment with Dixon crashing over from close range, with Sykes adding the two as they reestablished their lead.

During these first 20 minutes, the lead had exchanged hands three times. You couldn’t take your eyes off the engaging contest.

A fumble straight from the restart gave Town possession though but they were denied a try when Hanley Dawson’s pass, at the decisive moment, was deemed forward.

The visitors retained their momentum after a Dixon and Ollie Greensmith combination took out the Workington kick, allowing Walker to successfully kick a penalty to level the scores at 8-8 at the break.

It was turning out to be just as nervy as last Sunday’s trip to the South Leeds Stadium, and that was firmly epitomised when Dale Ferguson, in his first appearance since June, had a try disallowed for double movement.

The Rams, however, did manage to nudge their noses in front through Sykes’ trusted boot after O’Connor was obstructed.

And from there, Dewsbury never looked back. Sykes got Dewsbury’s engine moving by starting, and finishing, a flowing move involving Elliot Morris and Brad Graham, before the sprightly Dewsbury-born 41-year-old dived over the line. A huge sigh of relief engulfed the FLAIR Stadium. What a moment for Sykes. He will be 91 should the club honour these players like they did recently with the heroes of 1973. He retained his composure to kick the two, as the Rams extended their lead to 16-8.

But they weren’t stopping there. Gabriel, majestically, caught a high bomb from Turner before cutting inside and diving spectacularly between the posts. Not a bad way to reintroduce yourself back to the Dewsbury fans after being recalled from his spell at Oldham to replace the injured Lewis Carr on the wing.

The cheers had barely died down before Gabriel went over again moments later. 26-8 and the celebrations for a first title since 2009 could begin.

Butterworth then found the Rams’ top try scorer Restall who showed power and pace to burst clear for his 15th try of 2023.

And there was still time for Gabriel to complete his hat-trick after being played in by O’Connor as the Rams romped to a sensational win to seal the League 1 crown.

The home fans, however, were denied the presentation of the trophy - which will be given to Dewsbury when they visit Doncaster later in the month on the last day of the season.

Dewsbury: Restall, Gabriel, O’Connor, Greensmith, Whiteley, Sykes, Turner, Beckett, Butterworth, Dixon, Davies, Graham, Collinson

Interchanges: Day, Morris, Walker, Ferguson

Tries: Dixon, Sykes, Gabriel (3), Restall

Conversions: Sykes (5)

Penalties: Sykes (2)

Workington: Burns, Bickerdike, Mossop, Sabutey, Moore, Walker, Forber, McAvoy, Mallinson, Scholey, Bradley, McNicholas, Dawson

Interchanges: Marwood, Reid, Stephenson, Charlton

Tries: Walker

Conversions: Walker