A service will be held at Dewsbury Minster this weekend to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day) and remember the “real end” of the Second World War.

Whilst VE Day (Victory in Europe) marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, many thousands of Armed Forces personnel were still involved in fighting in the Far East. VJ Day marks the anniversary of Japan announcing its surrender to the Allied forces, which took place on August 15, 1945, and the end of World War II – 80 years ago to the day (Friday).

And Dewsbury Minster is marking the anniversary with a special Service of Thanksgiving, on Sunday, August 17, at 10.30am, to commemorate the victory.

The event, which has been organised in collaboration with the Dewsbury Branch of the British Legion, will be attended by the Deputy Mayor of Kirklees Council, Coun Munir Ahmed, as well as Kalvinder Bhullar of the Sikh Soldiers Association.

After the service, there will be an Act of Remembrance outside the Minster at the Burma Star Memorial in the grounds.

Eric Firth, councillor for Dewsbury, who will also be attending Sunday’s service, said:

“I do hope there is a fantastic turnout. Sadly, there are not many survivors in our part of the world. I knew a lot of these heroes that served but they have subsequently passed on. It was a real privilege to have known them but sadly they have all gone.

“I hope people turn out in their droves to pay tribute to these men on VJ Day because they are the forgotten men - the Forgotten Army.

“Thousands of people served in the Far East - British and Indian Army soldiers - and many of them lost their lives in the service of our country and the Commonwealth.

“We celebrated VE Day not very long ago, where national pride took over the whole country, and I really hope they celebrate VJ Day just as much because when the Japanese army finally laid down their arms, that was the real end to the Second World War.”

365,000 British service personnel were in East Asia at the war’s end, along with over one and a half million troops from the Commonwealth.

Of those serving from the UK, around 30,000 sadly lost their lives in the war against Japan, while 37,500 were held as prisoners of war, and thousands more were wounded.

Everyone is welcome to join Sunday’s service, which will start at 10.30am.