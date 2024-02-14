Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Childhood sweethearts Geoffrey Wildsmith, 86, who is a resident at Lydgate Lodge Care Home on Soothill Lane, and his wife Elizabeth, 85, first met at St John’s Methodist Church’s Sunday School in 1946.

The pair were inseparable, so it came as no surprise when Geoffrey and Elizabeth began courting in their later years.

In 1959, the couple were strolling along Bridlington promenade when Geoffrey told the love of his life that he wanted to buy her an engagement ring for her 21st birthday.

Having already spoken to Elizabeth’s parents about the engagement, Geoffrey was thrilled when Elizabeth accepted his proposal. They married in 1961 at St John's Methodist Church, where they had met 15 years earlier.

Elizabeth said: “Our wedding was held at three o’clock, so I had plenty of time to get up and dress, with help from my mum and two bridesmaids.

“I was so happy to be marrying my childhood sweetheart.”

Elizabeth wore a traditional white lace gown, with full sleeves and a veil, and Geoffrey donned a classic suit and top hat.

The couple have been reminiscing about their wedding day 63 years ago.

After the wedding reception at Wilton Park, where many of the wedding photos were shot, the couple set off on their honeymoon to Ambleside in the Lake District.

Geoffrey said: “We had no car, so my best man and his wife drove us to Ambleside, and we travelled back by bus. When we got home, I lifted Elizabeth over the threshold of our new home.

“Elizabeth still lives in that house today after 63 years. We brought up our three wonderful sons there.”

Geoffrey and Elizabeth shared their wedding photos with his fellow residents and staff members at Lydgate Lodge during their Valentine’s Day celebration preparations.

Anna Owsicka, the home manager, said: “We never miss a celebration at Lydgate Lodge, so hearing all about Geoffrey and Elizabeth’s beautiful wedding was the perfect start to Valentine’s Day.

“We’re excited to be hosting a romantic Valentine’s Day pop-up restaurant for our residents and their loved ones this year – who knows who else’s love stories we’ll hear about next!”

