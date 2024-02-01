Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marjorie Hirst, who was born on February 1, 1921, worked in a solicitor’s office as a typist in the town until she was called up to the Women’s Royal Naval Service (WRNS) in 1944 during the Second World War, where she typed the invasion orders for the D-Day landings.

A prominent figure in Mirfield, Marjorie is best known for her 25 years service at what is now Mirfield Free Grammar as secretary to the headteacher.

She is also the longest serving member of Trinity Methodist Church, having attended since she was five-years-old.

Marjorie Hirst, centre, celebrates her 103rd birthday at Roberttown Care Home along with her son Graham, right, staff, and friends from Trinity Church's choir.

The mother of two sons, Graham, 71, and Nigel, 69, a former golf professional at Dewsbury Golf Club, Marjorie enjoyed playing tennis until her 60s, completed the Yorkshire Post crossword until she was 99, served as chairman of the School Secretaries Association and was crowned Townswoman of the Year in 2011 for her services to the Townswomen’s Guild.

The 103-year-old, who lived at home until as recently as 2022, is a popular resident at Roberttown Care Home, on Church Road, where she spends her time playing dominoes and applying make-up.

Graham said: “She has been involved in lots of things. She is a really popular figure. Everyone knows her. All the kids used to get extra meal tickets out of her when she worked at the school. They all still ask about her now.

“Trinity Church nearly closed at one stage but my mum was one of the ones who wouldn’t allow it to close. It is still open now and going well today.

“She plays a lot of dominoes and she’s very good. She beats everyone in here and beats me and beats Nigel. It keeps her mind right.

“She is brilliant. Absolutely fantastic. And the staff here are fantastic too. The carers are great with her.”

Members of Trinity Church’s choir visited Marjorie on her special day to produce a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’, while family, friends and residents were also able to enjoy cake and a game of bingo.

Sheryl Firth, wellbeing and activities co-ordinator at the home, said:

“She is an amazing woman. She’s 103 and she’s still amazing in herself and her personality. She smiles a lot, she laughs a lot, she finds things funny and she wears her make-up every morning. She puts on her blusher, her bright red lipstick and gets her hair done.

“A lot of people have come to visit her for her birthday today but she gets visitors every single day.

“It is amazing that so many people love Marjorie as they do. Everyone loves her.”