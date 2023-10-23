Uniform Exchange issues urgent plea to donate coats to keep children in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield warm this winter as demand for charity's services reaches record levels
Uniform Exchange gives away thousands of school uniforms to families across areas including Dewsbury, Ravensthorpe, Mirfield, Cleckheaton, Birstall and Thornhill every year and the need for its services has reached record levels as the cost of living crisis continues to take a heavy toll on people’s finances.
There are 15,000 children in Kirklees living in poverty - the equivalent of one in four households - and the number of children needing help from the charity is expected to be more than 7,000 this year.
Uniform Exchange project director, Kate France, said: “It’s expected to be extremely cold this winter with temperatures already starting to plummet but, sadly, many children in Kirklees are not prepared for it.
“The high energy prices mean many families won’t be able to afford heating and electricity, so more children will be relying on warm clothing than ever before.
“Having your support in these cold winter months will help us ensure all Kirklees children have access to coats, gloves, hats, scarves and feel happier to attend school, allowing them to be warm, feel included and be more inclined to learn.
“Now is the time to check your coat rack at home and the places you keep your hats, gloves and scarves to root out anything you no longer need. You’ll be freeing up space at home while helping us at the same time.
“If you can donate a good, preloved coat suitable for school, we’ll find a child in Kirklees who can reuse it.”
To donate coats, hats, scarves and gloves – anything that keeps the winter chill out - simply drop them off at any of the Uniform Exchange collection points spread across Kirklees. To find the one nearest to you, visit https://www.uniform-exchange.org/donation-points/
Last year, the charity gave out 2,300 coats – up from 1,600 the year before – along with many hats, gloves and scarves.
More and more schools are now organising their own uniform and coats giveaway events in school to make it even easier for parents to get school uniform and warm winter clothing free.
Any schools or community groups doing this are urged to contact Uniform Exchange which can support them with graphics and digital posts to help them promote their event.
To request a free coat, contact the Uniform Exchange team on 07955 724789 or email [email protected].
Alternatively, visit https://www.uniform-exchange.org/ to learn more about Uniform Exchange or to donate money to support the charity.