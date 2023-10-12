Parents of Year 6 pupils across the district are currently deciding which high school they want their children to attend in September 2024.

The deadline for applying for a secondary school is fast approaching - Tuesday, October 31 - and parents, and their children, will find out their designated Year 7 school place on National Offer Day, on Friday, March 1, 2024.

To apply, parents and carers need to visit Kirklees Council’s admissions website at https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/admissions/apply-secondary-school-place.aspx and submit their top three preferences.

Here we have listed the most recent Ofsted inspection ratings currently available for our secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

For more information, visit Ofsted’s website.

Batley Girls' High School was rated Outstanding in 2013

Batley Grammar School was rated Good in 2018

BBG Academy in Birkenshaw was rated Good in 2022