North Kirklees high schools: Here are all the latest Ofsted ratings for secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen
The deadline for applying for a secondary school is fast approaching - Tuesday, October 31 - and parents, and their children, will find out their designated Year 7 school place on National Offer Day, on Friday, March 1, 2024.
To apply, parents and carers need to visit Kirklees Council’s admissions website at https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/admissions/apply-secondary-school-place.aspx and submit their top three preferences.
Here we have listed the most recent Ofsted inspection ratings currently available for our secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.
For more information, visit Ofsted’s website.