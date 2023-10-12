News you can trust since 1858
North Kirklees high schools: Here are all the latest Ofsted ratings for secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

Parents of Year 6 pupils across the district are currently deciding which high school they want their children to attend in September 2024.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

The deadline for applying for a secondary school is fast approaching - Tuesday, October 31 - and parents, and their children, will find out their designated Year 7 school place on National Offer Day, on Friday, March 1, 2024.

To apply, parents and carers need to visit Kirklees Council’s admissions website at https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/admissions/apply-secondary-school-place.aspx and submit their top three preferences.

Here we have listed the most recent Ofsted inspection ratings currently available for our secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

For more information, visit Ofsted’s website.

Batley Girls' High School was rated Outstanding in 2013

1. Batley Girls' High School

Batley Girls' High School was rated Outstanding in 2013 Photo: Google streetview

Batley Grammar School was rated Good in 2018

2. Batley Grammar School

Batley Grammar School was rated Good in 2018 Photo: Jim Fitton

BBG Academy in Birkenshaw was rated Good in 2022

3. BBG Academy

BBG Academy in Birkenshaw was rated Good in 2022 Photo: Jim Fitton

Castle Hall Academy in Mirfield was rated Good in 2023

4. Castle Hall Academy

Castle Hall Academy in Mirfield was rated Good in 2023 Photo: Jake Oakley

