Thornhill Junior and Infant School receives Royal approval after pupils design a garden fit for The King
In May, eco-councillors at Thornhill Junior and Infant School ran a competition for fellow pupils to design an eco-friendly garden fit for The King.
Designs included features such as rainwater butts, compost bins, wildflower areas, bug hotels and organic vegetable patches.
Teachers chose three winners - one each from foundation, key stage one and key stage two - who each won a pot of The King’s own Duchy Organic jam.
All entries were sent to Buckingham Palace along with a letter from the eco council detailing its work and the idea behind the competition.
The school has received a letter from The King, thanking the children for the “wonderfully kind letter and drawings” and wishing the “warmest good wishes to all of the pupils and staff”.
His Majesty said: “We were deeply touched by your most kind and thoughtful message following our Coronation.
"We are enormously grateful to everyone who took part in the celebrations, and particularly appreciate that you so generously took the time to write to us on this very special occasion.”
Jen Rylance, acting head teacher at Thornhill Junior and Infant School, said: “The teachers and students here at Thornhill have been incredibly excited to have received the letter and it has been a great boost for everyone at the beginning of the school year.
“We are incredibly proud of the students for their designs and thought into the eco-friendly gardens, and we would all like to thank His Majesty for acknowledging the letter.”