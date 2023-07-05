These are the 11 most expensive homes in Liversedge currently for sale on Rightmove
There are homes for sale in Liversedge to suit all tastes and needs.
By Dominic Brown
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST
There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the town for potential buyers looking to move.
Take a closer look at 11 of the most expensive listed on Rightmove.
For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk
House prices in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: the 11 areas where property values are rising fastest, according to new data
Page 1 of 3