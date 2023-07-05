News you can trust since 1858
The properties, including Duxbury Cottage, are all currently listed for sale on RightmoveThe properties, including Duxbury Cottage, are all currently listed for sale on Rightmove
These are the 11 most expensive homes in Liversedge currently for sale on Rightmove

There are homes for sale in Liversedge to suit all tastes and needs.
By Dominic Brown
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the town for potential buyers looking to move.

Take a closer look at 11 of the most expensive listed on Rightmove.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Headlands, Liversedge, is on sale with Holroyd Miller priced £750,000

1. £750,000

Headlands, Liversedge, is on sale with Holroyd Miller priced £750,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Liversedge Hall Lane is on sale with Whitegates for offers in the region of £740,000

2. £740,000

This property on Liversedge Hall Lane is on sale with Whitegates for offers in the region of £740,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Huddersfield Road, Liversedge, is on sale with EweMove priced £650,000

3. £650,000

This property on Huddersfield Road, Liversedge, is on sale with EweMove priced £650,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Halifax Road, Liversedge, is on sale with Charnock Bates for offers over £650,000

4. £650,000

This property on Halifax Road, Liversedge, is on sale with Charnock Bates for offers over £650,000 Photo: Rightmove

