Property. Picture: moodboard - stock.adobe.comProperty. Picture: moodboard - stock.adobe.com
House prices in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: the 11 areas where property values are rising fastest, according to new data

Here are the areas of North Kirklees which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

With mortgage rates under increasing strain, all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will continue to rise.

And new figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods of England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

The Office for National Statistics also divides England into thousands of smaller areas known as middle-layer super output areas. It has released new house price figures for each of these neighbourhoods for the calendar year 2022.

This allows us to pinpoint the suburbs, towns and villages which have seen house prices rise the most since the previous year.

Here are the areas of North Kirklees which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

Staincliffe & Healey saw prices rise by 28.3% in a year, with average properties selling for £147,500 in 2022.

1. Staincliffe & Healey

Staincliffe & Healey saw prices rise by 28.3% in a year, with average properties selling for £147,500 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View

Dewsbury Moor Lower & Westtown saw prices rise by 21.6% in a year, with average properties selling for £132,498 in 2022.

2. Dewsbury Moor Lower & Westtown

Dewsbury Moor Lower & Westtown saw prices rise by 21.6% in a year, with average properties selling for £132,498 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View

Upper Batley & Soothill saw prices rise by 19.6% in a year, with average properties selling for £165,000 in 2022.

3. Upper Batley & Soothill

Upper Batley & Soothill saw prices rise by 19.6% in a year, with average properties selling for £165,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View

Scholes & Hunsworth saw prices rise by 15.2% in a year, with average properties selling for £205,000 in 2022.

4. Scholes & Hunsworth

Scholes & Hunsworth saw prices rise by 15.2% in a year, with average properties selling for £205,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View

