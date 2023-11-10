‘The way the town supports Remembrance is just unbelievable’ - Mirfield community set to come together for poignant weekend
Tomorrow, Saturday, November 11, a service will be held at Mirfield’s war memorial in Ings Grove Park at 10.45am to mark the end of World War One, with a two-minute silence at 11am.
A Garden of Remembrance has also been created to the rear of the memorial where members of the public can place their own special poppies and crosses to pay their respects to those they wish to remember.
The town will then host the biggest Remembrance Parade outside of London on Remembrance Sunday, November 12.
The parade will march off at 2pm from Lowlands Road before making its way to Ings Grove Park for a memorial service.
The Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign, the Poppy Appeal, has also seen a lot of support in Mirfield, especially at the Co-op on Huddersfield Road, with people donating generously ahead of Remembrance weekend.
Dave Horrobin, president of the Royal British Legion’s local branch who is running the appeal for the second consecutive year, said:
“It has been very well supported and people are giving generously and donating. Everything is looking good ahead of the weekend.
“It is such a big event. I look forward to it as I am always proud of Mirfield when it comes to Remembrance. The way the town supports Remembrance is just unbelievable. It is a highlight.”
On the parade, Mr Horrobin, who served in the Royal Artillery, added:
“I am looking forward to the parade and we have had lots of people wishing us well, saying they will either be marching with us or spectating.
“I am immensely proud. It is my life. I served that long in the army and both my sons did. It makes me feel so proud, especially when you see people being so generous and supporting you.”
Tim Wood, landlord at the Old Colonial who helps to organise the parade, has thanked volunteers for helping to tidy the town’s war memorial ahead of the weekend’s poignant events.
He said: “We have had a team of volunteers working on the memorial and the site for the last few days and I would like to thank them for their kind efforts and consideration.
“The community certainly comes together at this time of year. It is really nice when the community responds all as one. It is lovely to see.”